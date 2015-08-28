Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 15 - 11:55 PM

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

Patriots beat Panthers 17-16

The New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in their third preseason game.

Aug 28, 2015 at 03:43 PM
Associated Press

Patriots at Panthers: Preseason Week 3

Check out a selection of the best images from the Patriots preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 28, 2015.

A New England Patriots fan holds a sign supporting Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
1 / 45

A New England Patriots fan holds a sign supporting Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
2 / 45

New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots players warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
3 / 45

New England Patriots players warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, talks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
4 / 45

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, talks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 45

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to hand the ball off against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
6 / 45

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to hand the ball off against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) is tackled by New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
7 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) is tackled by New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
Carolina Panthers' Scott Simonson (80) is tackled by New England Patriots' Jerod Mayo (51) and Jamie Collins (91) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Scott Simonson (80) is tackled by New England Patriots' Jerod Mayo (51) and Jamie Collins (91) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
9 / 45

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) scrambles as Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy (94) pursues during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 45

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) scrambles as Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy (94) pursues during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
11 / 45

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots' James Develin (46) runs as Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
12 / 45

New England Patriots' James Develin (46) runs as Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Brandon Bolden (38) carries as Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
13 / 45

New England Patriots' Brandon Bolden (38) carries as Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to Brandon Bolden (38) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
14 / 45

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to Brandon Bolden (38) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
dsc_5188.jpg
15 / 45
kdn_1667.jpg
16 / 45
kdn_1681.jpg
17 / 45
kdn_1726.jpg
18 / 45
kdn_6666.jpg
19 / 45
kdn_6902.jpg
20 / 45
kdn_6916.jpg
21 / 45
kdn_6977.jpg
22 / 45
kdn_7068.jpg
23 / 45
kdn_7098.jpg
24 / 45
kdn_7102.jpg
25 / 45
kdn_7175.jpg
26 / 45
kdn_7254.jpg
27 / 45
kdn_7255.jpg
28 / 45
kdn_7259.jpg
29 / 45
kdn_7261.jpg
30 / 45
kdn_7272.jpg
31 / 45
kdn_7298.jpg
32 / 45
New England Patriots' Scott Chandler catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Bene' Benwikere (25) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
33 / 45

New England Patriots' Scott Chandler catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Bene' Benwikere (25) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Scott Chandler (88) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
34 / 45

New England Patriots' Scott Chandler (88) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots' Scott Chandler (88) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
35 / 45

New England Patriots' Scott Chandler (88) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, talks to an official during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
36 / 45

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, talks to an official during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
37 / 45

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
38 / 45

New England Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dion Lewis (33) carries as Carolina Panthers' Melvin White (23) defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
39 / 45

New England Patriots' Dion Lewis (33) carries as Carolina Panthers' Melvin White (23) defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, left, greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
40 / 45

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, left, greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
41 / 45

New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
Carolina Panthers' Joe Webb (14) scrambles against the New England Patriots during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
42 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Joe Webb (14) scrambles against the New England Patriots during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles past Carolina Panthers' Jason Trusnik (93) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
43 / 45

New England Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles past Carolina Panthers' Jason Trusnik (93) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, right, hugs New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, left, after a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
44 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, right, hugs New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, left, after a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The Patriots won 17-16. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP Images
New England Patriots' Daxton Swanson, front, defends a pass to Carolina Panthers' Corey Brown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
45 / 45

New England Patriots' Daxton Swanson, front, defends a pass to Carolina Panthers' Corey Brown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) --At least for one series Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady again.

The four-time Super Bowl champion overcame two early interceptions to lead his first touchdown drive of the preseason as the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 17-16 on Friday night.

New England's first six possessions included four three-and-outs and two Brady interceptions, although one came when Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman wrestled the ball away from Aaron Dobson on the ground. Brady's other pick came when he fired over the middle in traffic and safety Kurt Coleman stepped in front of the pass.

Before his TD drive, Brady had a quarterback rating of 2.8. He exited at halftime, finishing 7 of 13 for 84 yards.

"We didn't do much offensively," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said when asked to assess Brady's performance.

Brady left without speaking to reporters after the game; the Patriots are not making him available to the media in a preseason that has been a titanic struggle for Brady, who is awaiting word on his appeal of a four-game suspension for his role in "Deflategate."

After managing just three first downs in his first 11 preseason possessions, Brady finally got on track, leading an 80-yard scoring drive before halftime running the hurry-up offense. He capped the drive with a well-placed 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Scott Chandler over the shoulder of linebacker Thomas Davis.

The Patriots played again without tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receivers Brandon LaFell and Julian Edelman.

Carolina managed just two field goals in the first half behind Cam Newton and trailed 7-6 at halftime. Corey Brown bobbled away an easy TD pass from Newton - one of four Carolina drops in the first half.

Newton finished 17 of 28 for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina's first-team offense has had struggles of its own this preseason, scoring 20 points on 15 drives as penalties and drops ruined scoring opportunities.

"As an offense we need to be better," Newton said. "It's frustrating that at halftime, with the defense playing its tails off, and we only had six points."

Observations from the game:

QB COMPARISON

Patriots: Backup Jimmy Garoppolo was 13 of 17 for 126 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass to Dion Lewis.

Panthers: Backup Derek Anderson didn't see much action, going 4 of 5 for 49 yards before being relieved by Joe Webb. Webb misfired on all six pass attempts.

POSITION BATTLES

Patriots: You never know what Belichick is going to do at running back, but neither Brandon Bolden nor Jonas Gray could find any holes early in the game. Bolden had 12 yards on five carries and Gray had 11 yards on five carries.

Panthers: While Brown struggled at wide receiver, Ted Ginn Jr. had a solid game for the Panthers with three catches for 30 yards and also had a 32-yard punt return. He could challenge Brown for a starting job.

FANTASY WATCH

Patriots: Chandler finished with three receptions for 39 yards, including the TD.

Panthers: With Kelvin Benjamin out for the season, look for Pro Bowl TE Greg Olsen to be Carolina's top receiving option this season. He had five catches for 43 yards, although he did have a rare drop. Olsen is coming off a career season in 2014 with 84 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

INJURY UPDATE

Patriots: Backup fullback James Develin was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after injuring his left leg.

Panthers: Tillman (head), WR Jerricho Cotchery (groin), and center Brian Folkerts (ankle) left early. Tillman had an interception and Cotchery had four catches for 38 yards.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU

Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula expressed hope earlier in the week that Brown might step up and become Carolina's No. 1 wide receiver with Kelvin Benjamin out for the season. But Brown has dropped five passes in the last two games. After Brown's third drop, Newton walked over and hugged a dejected Brown on the sideline and patted him on the helmet.

WAYNE'S WORLD

Veteran Reggie Wayne played about 20 snaps after joining the Patriots earlier in the week. He was targeted once on a quick slant, but couldn't come up with the catch.

"You go from on the beach chilling to playing football, so it was definitely a shock to the body," Wayne said.

WHERE'S THE BEEF

For third straight preseason game, the Panthers played without starting defensive end Charles Johnson (calf) and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei (foot) and Kawann Short (back).

Watch Games >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

The Boston Renegades of the Women's Football Alliance were invited to Gillette Stadium on Friday to be honored after winning their fourth-consecutive championship.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

How did the Patriots offense scheme things up against the Giants?

news

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After an incredible eight-year career and three Super Bowl rings, James White's retirement announcement inspired an outpouring of praise for the running back.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Giants presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Giants presented by CarMax.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Giants presented by CarMax

What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Best of Devin McCourty pregame speeches from 2021 Patriots season

As we celebrate Devin McCourty's birthday, we look back at some of his best pregame speeches from the 2021 Patriots season.

Patriots teammates share thoughts on James White's career in New England

Patriots teammates Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick, Brian Hoyer & Devin McCourty talk about former New England teammate James White after his announcement to retire from the game of football. White played eight seasons at Gillette Stadium and made a lasting impact on the community and his teammates.

James White reflects on retirement 'GMFB'

Running back James White discusses his retirement plans and the current NFL storylines.

Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame Weekend Recap

A weekend overview of Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bill Belichick 8/12: "I wouldn't rule anything in or out for anybody"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Boston Renegades visit Gillette Stadium

In celebration of their fourth straight Women's Football Alliance championship earlier this summer, Robert Kraft hosted the Boston Renegades at the Patriots preseason opener. The team toured the trophy room, took in pregame warmups from the game field, and received a standing ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising