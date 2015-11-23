Patriots - Bills Injury Report

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)

OUT

CB Justin Coleman - Hand (DNP)

LB Jamie Collins - Illness (DNP)

WR Julian Edelman - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (LP)

G Tre' Jackson - Knee (LP)

WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring (LP)

OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion (LP)

WR Aaron Dobson - Back

PROBABLE

DL Alan Branch - Elbow (LP)

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (LP)

G Shaq Mason - Knee (LP)

DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle (FP)



BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

OUT

DT Kyle Williams - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

G Richie Incognito - Shoulder (LP)

PROBABLE

T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee (FP)





Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)

BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

LB Jamie Collins - Illness

WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Alan Branch - Elbow

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe

G Tre' Jackson - Knee

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen

WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring

G Shaq Mason - Knee

DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle

OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.





BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Leodis McKelvin - Illness

DT Kyle Williams - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Karlos Williams - Illness

G Richie Incognito - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee





THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

LB Jamie Collins - Illness

WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Alan Branch - Elbow

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe

G Tre' Jackson - Knee

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen

WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring

G Shaq Mason - Knee

DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle

OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.





BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Leodis McKelvin - Illness

DT Kyle Williams - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.





