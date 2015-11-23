Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-0) and the Buffalo Bills(5-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 23, 2015 at 04:30 AM
New England Patriots

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)

OUT
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (DNP)
LB Jamie Collins - Illness (DNP)
WR Julian Edelman - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (LP)
G Tre' Jackson - Knee (LP)
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring (LP)
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion (LP)
WR Aaron Dobson - Back

PROBABLE
DL Alan Branch - Elbow  (LP)
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (LP)
G Shaq Mason - Knee (LP)
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle (FP)

BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

OUT
DT Kyle Williams - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
G Richie Incognito - Shoulder (LP)

PROBABLE
T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee (FP)

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
LB Jamie Collins - Illness
WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Alan Branch - Elbow
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
G Tre' Jackson - Knee
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring
G Shaq Mason - Knee
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.


BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Leodis McKelvin - Illness
DT Kyle Williams - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Karlos Williams - Illness
G Richie Incognito - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
LB Jamie Collins - Illness
WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Alan Branch - Elbow
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
G Tre' Jackson - Knee
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring
G Shaq Mason - Knee
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.


BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Leodis McKelvin - Illness
DT Kyle Williams - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

