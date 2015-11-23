Patriots - Bills Injury Report

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)
OUT
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (DNP)
LB Jamie Collins - Illness (DNP)
WR Julian Edelman - Foot (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (LP)
G Tre' Jackson - Knee (LP)
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring (LP)
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion (LP)
WR Aaron Dobson - Back
PROBABLE
DL Alan Branch - Elbow (LP)
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (LP)
G Shaq Mason - Knee (LP)
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle (FP)
BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)
OUT
DT Kyle Williams - Knee (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
G Richie Incognito - Shoulder (LP)
PROBABLE
T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee (FP)
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report
(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
LB Jamie Collins - Illness
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Alan Branch - Elbow
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
G Tre' Jackson - Knee
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring
G Shaq Mason - Knee
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Leodis McKelvin - Illness
DT Kyle Williams - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Karlos Williams - Illness
G Richie Incognito - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-0)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
LB Jamie Collins - Illness
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Alan Branch - Elbow
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
G Tre' Jackson - Knee
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring
G Shaq Mason - Knee
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Leodis McKelvin - Illness
DT Kyle Williams - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Cyrus Kouandijo - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
