Patriots Broadcast Highest Rated and Most Viewed 1:00 PM Game of the Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots broadcast on CBS was the highest rated and most viewed 1:00 PM game of the season thus far. The game averaged 1,116,630 viewers and peaked at 4:00 p.m. with 1,301,300 viewers as New England took down the Cleveland Browns, 38-15, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Sunday's game ranked first in the Boston market weekly ratings. In total, from WBZ-CBS in the Boston (Manchester) DMA, the Week 6 Patriots vs. Browns broadcast delivered a 25.3 household rating with an impressive 71 share. The 71-market share is higher than last season's high of 70, which happened on October 3, 2021 in the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and the Buccaneers. The average viewership compared to last season's 1:00 p.m. away games was up 10.5%. The game also drew 3% more viewers on average compared to this season's average viewership.