Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

It wasn't long ago that Andrews himself had to dig deep to get through a difficult time.

During the 2019 preseason, the two-time Super Bowl champion experienced a pulmonary embolism and was ruled out for the season. The blood clots brought uncertainty about when he'd be able to get back on the field, if ever.

When asked by Ninkovich how he got through it, Andrews says he leaned on others while also trying to be a help to the team in other ways.

"I missed some time, the whole season in 2019, and for me it was important to still be here," Andrews shared.

"I didn't want to just go home. I was limited in what I could do, but I was still engaged. I went to practice. I wanted to be out there. For me, mentally, that was something that was important to me because I didn't know what else I could do to stay sharp, to keep challenging myself, if I wasn't engaged. I took on a different role to try to help guys and try to be not necessarily a coach, but a guy that could maybe pick up on some things for guys, do different projects film-wise, study things – stuff you don't have time to do necessarily all the time while you're playing and trying to get ready for a game."

Still feeling a part of the team was everything, he notes, and as Andrews realizes he has more playing days behind him than left to go, he's intent on continuing to be a man his teammates, friends, and son can always look up to for advice.

Andrews has partnered with Optum to share the message that your mental health is just as important as your physical health in support of a larger mission.

UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum, has invested more than $35 million in charitable partnerships in 19 states and Washington, D.C., all focusing on developing school-based partnerships to improve youth behavioral health, increasing access to behavioral health care services for young people, and growing and diversifying the behavioral health workforce.