Patriots captains react to Pro Bowl announcement

Vince Wilfork

"To be selected to my fifth Pro Bowl is amazing. I am honored and humbled. More importantly, I am proud that the other guys on my team are getting the recognition they deserve."

Jerod Mayo

"It's an honor to be recognized by my peers, the coaches and the fans, but it's more of an honor to be one of seven of my teammates going to Hawaii, since that is a reflection of our overall team success. We'll all enjoy the recognition tonight with our families and be right back to focusing on the Dolphins in the morning."

Matthew Slater

"I am very thankful to be selected to the Pro Bowl. God has blessed me with this opportunity and the ability to stay healthy. I have a lot of people to thank. An honor like this does not come without your teammates next to you making plays. I want to thank coach Belichick for believing in me and taking a chance on me so I can live out my childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. Coach Scott O'Brien has pretty much changed my career with the way he teaches and coaches me. I also need to thank Joe Judge for what he has been able to teach me."

Logan Mankins

"We have a lot of guys who earned the honor this year, so that is pretty cool. It's always nice to have your peers, coaches and fans select you to the Pro Bowl. Getting voted in is always a reflection of our team success. While I do appreciate this recognition, we need to get ready and keep our focus on the game this week against Miami."

Tom Brady