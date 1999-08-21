Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 06 - 11:55 PM

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

Patriots cash in on returns

Aug 21, 1999 at 04:59 PM 
            [
000250.jpg

]()

            Capitalizing on strong field position and a much-improved first half by the starters, the Patriots cruised to a 34-14 win over Dallas Saturday night. Drew Bledsoe threw for two touchdowns on 13 of 19 passing for 147 yards and Terry Glenn led all receivers with five catches for 85 yards. On defense, New England held Dallas to only 74 yards on the ground.

Troy Brown set up two first-half New England scoring drives with punt returns of 27 and 22 yards. The returns started two of four Patriots touchdown drives that began in Dallas territory.

After the New England defense stopped the Cowboys' opening drive in three plays, Brown fielded a Toby Gowin punt in full stride at his own 38-yard line. Brown slashed all the way to the Dallas 35-yard line, and New England struck quickly. The offense capped a five-play, one minute, 53 second drive on a Kevin Faulk touchdown run from the two-yard line. The key play of the drive was a 21-yard pass from Drew Bledsoe to Terry Glenn.

After Dallas tied the game on a touchdown pass to Dave LaFleur, both teams had short drives ending in punts. Brown struck again with a 22-yard punt return to the Dallas 37. Bledsoe needed just two plays to hit Glenn with a 24-yard touchdown pass that gave the Patriots the lead for good.

"Troy [Brown] is a big play guy," said New England Head Coach Pete Carroll. "The punt he caught was a fantastic play."

Bledsoe said the returns by Brown made the job of the offense much easier.

"Troy Brown is a huge part of our game," Bledsoe said. "He gave us great field position tonight, which was huge."

The Patriots had solid field position all night long, as they had six drives that began on the Cowboys' side of the field. Much of that was the result of a vastly improved performance by the defense. Spearheaded by rookie linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer, the defense held Dallas to 5-of-14 on third down conversions and 0-of-2 on fourth downs.

Katzenmoyer, who looked far more comfortable on the field in his second pro game, had four solo tackles and an assist on a fifth play. He also broke up a pass intended for LaFleur and caused an incomplete pass by pressuring quarterback Troy Aikman.

"We were out there, we had fun and we tried to get the offense the ball," Katzenmoyer said of the performance of the defense.

"He came through," Carroll said of Katzenmoyer. "He did some nice things tonight. His getting better is important to us."

For the second straight week, quarterback Michael Bishop and wide receiver Sean Morey provided late fireworks. Bishop ran the ball four times for 26 yards and also hooked up with Morey on a 36-yard touchdown pass for the final score of the game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

One of New England's most popular mock draft targets confirms he's met with the Patriots in Indy.
news

Late Myrtle Milledge remembered as oldest Patriots fan

She embodied team values with dedication to her Rumford, Maine community -- even at 106 years old.
news

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

According to an NFL Network report, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson will hit the open free agency market.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the linebackers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Late Myrtle Milledge remembered as oldest Patriots fan

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Daniel Jeremiah breaks down top WRs from 2022 combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

James Jones reveals WRs who boosted draft stock

NFL Media's James Jones reveals which wide receivers boosted their draft stock with their workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising