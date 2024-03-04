Patriots celebrate Read Across America Day at local elementary schools 

The New England Patriots Foundation joined two local elementary schools in celebrating Read Across America Day on Friday.
The busy morning started in Worcester at Chandler Elementary School, where Patriots Cheerleaders, Pat Patriot, and retired players Tully Banta-Cain and Ilia Jarostchuk joined the Foundation to donate a Scholastic Book Fair to students.
Children were each able to select three free books to take home, with the school receiving 300 new books for their library.
At the Lafayette School in Everett, the Foundation partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and publisher Random House for the NFL's Tackle Reading initiative.
Alumni player Max Lane was there with Pat Patriot and more Patriots Cheerleaders to read a Dr. Seuss story to third and fourth graders. Students in grades K-5 also received a new book from the famed Massachusetts-born children's author.
Read Across America Day takes place annually on March 2nd -- Dr. Seuss' birthday.
This nationwide initiative is organized by the National Education Association (NEA) and is designed to promote and celebrate reading among children and young people, and the Patriots Foundation were thrilled to get into the community and emphasize the joy and benefits that come from exploring the world through books.