Patriots Charitable Foundation tackles skin cancer

Foxborough, Mass. -- The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and the American Academy of Dermatology (Academy) will be teaming up again to tackle skin cancer. Academy dermatologists will volunteer their services to help increase awareness of the importance of skin cancer detection and prevention by providing Patriots fans free skin cancer screenings at the Patriots Training Camp on August 4 and 5.

Screenings will be available to Patriots fans attending the Patriots Training Camp practice and Patriots Experience on Wednesday, August 4 from 1:00-5:00 PM and Thursday, August 5 from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM in the W3 lobby of Gillette Stadium, adjacent to Patriots Experience.

"In 2010, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is giving special focus to charities, advocacy groups and causes working to prevent cancer," said Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett. "We're pleased to team up with the Academy again this year to provide Patriots fans free skin cancer screenings and encourage fans to take precautions while at training camp and throughout the year."

Skin cancer will affect one in five Americans and is the number one diagnosed cancer in the United States with more than 2 million new cases diagnosed each year. Of these cases, more than 114,900 are melanoma, a cancer that claims 8,770 lives each year. Skin cancer is a threat particularly for football fans, athletes, coaches, referees, and young players because of the many hours spent in the midday sun, a major risk factor for developing the disease.

Local dermatologists are urging all fans to be sun smart by regularly checking for skin changes in themselves and their family, using and reapplying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade during peak sun hours.

"It only takes a few minutes to have a dermatologist look over your skin and it could save your life," said Boston-based dermatologist Thomas Rohrer, MD, FAAD. "Skin cancer is one of the easiest cancers to detect in its earliest stages because the signs are right there on the surface of the skin, and early detection offers the best chance for successful treatment. I encourage fans to follow the Patriots' lead by having their skin checked by a dermatologist, conducting regular skin self-examinations and protecting their skin from the sun with sunscreen and protective clothing."

Fans that cannot attend the free skin cancer screening at Patriots Training Camp can visit www.aad.org to find a free screening in their area and get more information about skin cancer.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology (Academy), founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 16,000 physicians worldwide, the Academy is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the Academy at 1-888-462-DERM (3376) or www.aad.org.

