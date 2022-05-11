Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Claim TE Matt Sokol off Waivers from Detroit

May 11, 2022 at 05:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Matt Sokol off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Sokol, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder spent time on the Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2019. He signed a futures contract with Detroit on Dec. 31, 2019 but was released at the end of training camp in 2020 and was signed to the Detroit practice squad. Sokol was re-signed to the Chargers practice squad after being released by Detroit and was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games. After being released by the Chargers at the end of training camp in 2021, he was re-signed to the Jacksonville practice squad where he spent the entire 2021 season. Sokol signed a future contract with Detroit on Jan. 12, 2022 and was released on May 10, 2022.

