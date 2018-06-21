Patriots countdown to Training Camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season has officially begun. Just five weeks from today, the New England Patriots will officially open training camp with their first public practice scheduled for Thursday, July 26, on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. Exact times will be updated on the Patriots training camp website, www.patriots.com/trainingcamp once confirmed in the days leading into training camp.

This year marks the 59th annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 16th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots 2018 Training Camp is presented by Optum and the practice sessions remain free and open to the public. As additional dates and times for training camp are confirmed, they will be updated on the Patriots training camp website.