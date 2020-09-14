Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 14, 2020 at 02:55 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

no fans pdc
Photo by Dwight Darian

As great as a Week 1 win over a divisional opponent is, a shared sentiment after the Patriots victory over the Dolphins Sunday afternoon was "different."

Over the last six months, different has become expected, but as the NFL returned this week, we saw what different meant in terms of a game-day atmosphere. With no fans at Gillette Stadium, it was up to Patriots players to hype up their teammates and maintain energy.

"It's like scrimmaging the Titans or scrimmaging Detroit or scrimmaging the teams that we scrimmage. There are a few fans there, but basically there's no fans there," Coach Bill Belichick said. "It's just the competition. And there's some energy from your teammates and your own energy, so it is what it is."

Not only was the energy from the crowd missing, the absence of sounds that players may otherwise take for granted – videos playing in-stadium during timeouts, for example – were noticed, Devin McCourty said.

"It's definitely different. Just everything about it. obviously, there are no fans, but there's like nothing playing in between … like the TV timeouts were just a blank video board. It was just like nothing the whole game," McCourty said. "It kind of felt like back in high school where there's no jumbo-tron and I guess people would just be talking in those breaks in the game. It was definitely a different feel. You kind of got your own energy."

McCourty wasn't alone in equating Sunday to games before making it to the NFL. Julian Edelman likened it to his days at the College of San Mateo.

"Honestly, it reminded me of the times I was back at college in San Mateo, my junior college. It was a full love-of-the-game type mentality out there. You could hear the other guys," Edelman said. "Everyone could hear each other, and it was just about going out and playing the game that you love. It was obviously unfortunate that we don't have any fans. That energy and getting to go out there in front of 75,000 is amazing, but it brought you almost kind of back. It was weird. It brought me back at least to a high school, junior college. My school in college we didn't really sellout that much so it felt like that. "

Given the uncertainty of this year, David Andrews said that he was happy to be able to even be playing football, and having no fans in the stands, in its own way, reconnected him to why he loves this game so much.

"There were definitely moments where I was like 'Woah,' but it was obviously new to all of us… we have never really run out onto the field without any fans," Andrews said. "Heck, even in peewee there were fans, but I liked the way we went out there and competed and played the game. In some ways, it brings the game back to why you started playing, just to love playing the game. There's no fans, it is just a bunch of grown men playing a kids game."

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard
news

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Coach Bill Belichick will honor Hall of Famer and trailblazer Fritz Pollard on Sunday. 
Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp
news

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Joe Thuney earned his MBA from Indiana University Bloomington's Kelley School of Business in August.
Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award
news

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Congratulations to the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award winner: David Andrews.
After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream
news

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Six years after Paul Quessenberry's last snap at the Naval Academy, he is vying for a Patriots roster spot. 
Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism
news

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater and Brian Hoyer both spoke about the on-going conversations about racism. 
Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable
news

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Brandon Copeland challenges media members to hold themselves accountable in their storytelling. 
James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  
news

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White were not scheduled to address media on Thursday, but 
Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 
news

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

In Wednesday's media availability, Cam Newton and Shaq Mason spoke about the shooting of Jacob Blake. 
Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series
news

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick and Brad Stevens discuss their mutual respect on Monday. 
Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community
news

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

To celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday, we're taking a look back at the officially unofficial history of their work in the community. 
Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 
news

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Isaiah Wynn shares a look into his life and path to the NFL with a mini-documentary on his Instagram.

Advertising