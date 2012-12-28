Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 28, 2012 at 05:20 AM
New England Patriots

**Friday, December 28, 2012

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-4)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Doubtful
Player Position Injury
Marquice Cole CB Finger (DNP)
 
Questionable
Player Position Injury
Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring (LP)
Dan Connolly G Back (LP)
Alfonzo Dennard CB Hamstring / Knee (LP)
Nate Ebner DB Hamstring (LP)
Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip (LP)
Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle (LP)
Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring / Shoulder (LP)
Chandler Jones DE Ankle (LP)
Kyle Love DT Knee (LP)
Brandon Lloyd WR Knee (LP)
Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf (LP)
Jerod Mayo LB Elbow (LP)
Nick McDonald OL Shoulder (LP)
Mike Rivera LB Ankle (LP)
Nate Solder OT Abdomen (LP)
Brandon Spikes LB Knee / Ankle (LP)
Aqib Talib CB Hip (LP)
Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee (LP)
Wes Welker WR Ankle (LP)
Tracy White LB Elbow (LP)
 
Probable
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-8)
Out
Player Position Injury
Davone Bess WR Back (DNP)
 
Doubtful
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Questionable
Player Position Injury
Nolan Carroll CB Knee (LP)
Josh Samuda G Shoulder (LP)
Randy Starks DT Not Injury Related (DNP)
 
Probable
Player Position Injury
Armon Binns WR Groin (FP)
Chris Clemons S Ankle (LP)*
Karlos Dansby LB Biceps (FP)
Brian Hartline WR Back (FP)
Reshad Jones S Hip (LP)
Koa Misi LB Ankle (LP)
Sean Smith CB Knee (LP)
 

*Thursday, December 27, 2012

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-4)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Marquice Cole CB Finger
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring
Dan Connolly G Back
Alfonzo Dennard CB Hamstring / Knee
Nate Ebner DB Hamstring
Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip
Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle
Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring / Shoulder
Chandler Jones DE Ankle
Kyle Love DT Knee
Brandon Lloyd WR Knee
Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf
Jerod Mayo LB Elbow
Nick McDonald OL Shoulder
Mike Rivera LB Ankle
Nate Solder OT Abdomen
Brandon Spikes LB Knee / Ankle
Aqib Talib CB Hip
Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee
Wes Welker WR Ankle
Tracy White LB Elbow
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-8)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Davone Bess WR Back
Randy Starks DT Not Injury Related
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Nolan Carroll CB Knee
Reshad Jones S Hip
Koa Misi LB Ankle
Sean Smith CB Knee
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury*
Armon Binns WR Groin
Karlos Dansby LB Biceps
Brian Hartline WR Back
 

*Wednesday, December 26, 2012

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-4)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring
Marquice Cole CB Finger
Dan Connolly G Back
Alfonzo Dennard CB Hamstring / Knee
Nate Ebner DB Hamstring
Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip
Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle
Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring / Shoulder
Chandler Jones DE Ankle
Kyle Love DT Knee
Brandon Lloyd WR Knee
Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf
Jerod Mayo LB Elbow
Nick McDonald OL Shoulder
Mike Rivera LB Ankle
Nate Solder OT Abdomen
Brandon Spikes LB Knee / Ankle
Aqib Talib CB Hip
Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee
Wes Welker WR Ankle
Tracy White LB Elbow
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-8)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Davone Bess WR Back
Koa Misi LB Ankle
Sean Smith CB Knee
Randy Starks DT Not Injury Related
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Nolan Carroll CB Knee
Reshad Jones S Hip
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Armon Binns WR Groin
Karlos Dansby LB Biceps
Brian Hartline WR Back
 
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) **BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

