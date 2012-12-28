Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-4) Out Player Position Injury No Players Listed Did Not Participate Player Position Injury Marquice Cole CB Finger Limited Participation Player Position Injury Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring Dan Connolly G Back Alfonzo Dennard CB Hamstring / Knee Nate Ebner DB Hamstring Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring / Shoulder Chandler Jones DE Ankle Kyle Love DT Knee Brandon Lloyd WR Knee Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf Jerod Mayo LB Elbow Nick McDonald OL Shoulder Mike Rivera LB Ankle Nate Solder OT Abdomen Brandon Spikes LB Knee / Ankle Aqib Talib CB Hip Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee Wes Welker WR Ankle Tracy White LB Elbow Full Participation Player Position Injury No Players Listed MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-8) Out Player Position Injury No Players Listed Did Not Participate Player Position Injury Davone Bess WR Back Randy Starks DT Not Injury Related Limited Participation Player Position Injury Nolan Carroll CB Knee Reshad Jones S Hip Koa Misi LB Ankle Sean Smith CB Knee Full Participation Player Position Injury* Armon Binns WR Groin Karlos Dansby LB Biceps Brian Hartline WR Back *Wednesday, December 26, 2012

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-4) Out Player Position Injury No Players Listed Did Not Participate Player Position Injury No Players Listed Limited Participation Player Position Injury Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring Marquice Cole CB Finger Dan Connolly G Back Alfonzo Dennard CB Hamstring / Knee Nate Ebner DB Hamstring Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring / Shoulder Chandler Jones DE Ankle Kyle Love DT Knee Brandon Lloyd WR Knee Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf Jerod Mayo LB Elbow Nick McDonald OL Shoulder Mike Rivera LB Ankle Nate Solder OT Abdomen Brandon Spikes LB Knee / Ankle Aqib Talib CB Hip Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee Wes Welker WR Ankle Tracy White LB Elbow Full Participation Player Position Injury No Players Listed MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-8) Out Player Position Injury No Players Listed Did Not Participate Player Position Injury Davone Bess WR Back Koa Misi LB Ankle Sean Smith CB Knee Randy Starks DT Not Injury Related Limited Participation Player Position Injury Nolan Carroll CB Knee Reshad Jones S Hip Full Participation Player Position Injury Armon Binns WR Groin Karlos Dansby LB Biceps Brian Hartline WR Back Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) **BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report (O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty