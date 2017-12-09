Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report: Week 14

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 09, 2017 at 08:49 AM

On Sunday, December 10 the Patriots downgraded DL Trey Flowers, DB Brandon King and RB Mike Gillislee to out.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT
T Marcus Cannon - Ankle (DNP)
LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
LB Marquis Flowers - Knee (LP)
DL Trey Flowers - Rib (LP)
CB Stephon Gilmore - Ankle (LP)
WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder (LP)
DB Brandon King - Hamstring (LP)
RB Dion Lewis - Illness (LP)
CB Eric Rowe - Groin (LP)
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring (LP)
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle (LP)
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. - Foot (LP)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

OUT
G Jermon Bushrod - Foot (DNP)
QB Matt Moore - Foot (DNP)
RB Damien Williams - Shoulder (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
CB Cordea Tankerley - Ankle/Shoulder (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE
DT Davob Godchaux - Knee (FP)
S Michael Thomas - Knee (DNP)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Marcus Cannon - Ankle
RB Dion Lewis - Illness
LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady - Achilles
CB Malcolm Butler - Ankle
LB Marquis Flowers - Knee
DL Trey Flowers - Rib
CB Stephon Gilmore - Ankle
WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder
DB Brandon King - Hamstring
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Jermon Bushrod - Foot
QB Matt Moore - Foot
CB Cordea Tankerley - Ankle/Shoulder
S Michael Thomas - Knee
RB Damien Williams - Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Davob Godchaux - Knee
C Mike Pouncey - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Ndamukong Suh - KneeDE Cameron Wake - Not Injury Related

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Tom Brady - Achilles
T Marcus Cannon - Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Malcolm Butler - Ankle
LB Marquis Flowers - Knee
DL Trey Flowers - Rib
CB Stephon Gilmore - Ankle
WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder
DB Brandon King - Hamstring
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Jermon Bushrod - Foot
QB Matt Moore - Foot
DT Ndamukong Suh - Knee
CB Cordea Tankerley - Ankle/Shoulder
S Michael Thomas - Knee
DE Cameron Wake - Not Injury Related
RB Damien Williams - Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Davob Godchaux - Knee
C Mike Pouncey - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Get an inside look at the Patriots 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Matthew Slater 12/27: "Through it all we've kept fighting"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/27: "I have a lot of really good role models around me"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 12/27: "We've played a lot of good teams here down this final stretch"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.

Joe Judge 12/27: "Some of the best things Mac does doesn't show up on stat sheets"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Matt Patricia 12/27: "We obviously have to start better than that"

Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
