Patriots draft Navy LS Joe Cardona with the 166th overall pick

May 02, 2015 at 08:13 AM
New England Patriots

NFL.COM ANALYSIS

STRENGTHS: Taught by father to long ­snap when he was younger to give him best chance to make the football team. Extremely accurate and consistent as snapper for punts over last four years and field goals over last three. Snaps have been clocked at 41 mph, which is considered outstanding. Snaps with power and doesn't show a prominent hitch in his delivery.

WEAKNESSES:Not as much of a factor in coverage as teams would like. Must improve breaking down in space and challenging the punt returner consistently. Facing a five-year Naval commitment that could delay his opportunity in the NFL unless given special dispensation.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 7 or priority free agent

SOURCES TELL US: "He will play in our league until he wants to quit. Guys like this have way more value to teams than people realize." -- NFC special teams coach

NFL COMPARISON: Don Muhlbach

BOTTOM LINE:While smaller than many NFL long snappers and a very average athlete to go with it, Cardona has been able to add muscle to his frame over the last 16 months and his elite accuracy over four years at Navy has NFL teams interested. Cardona snaps with above-average power and proficiency and has a legitimate shot to become the fourth long snapper drafted in NFL history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots añaden versatilidad y variación 

Hacemos un recuento de lo acontecido en este día 3 del draft.
2021's draft will be Ernie Adams' last with Patriots

Bill Belichick announces that 2021 will be Ernie Adams' last draft with the Patriots.
10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

With eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots made some significant additions to their team. Here's what they mean.
Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

The Patriots selected three players in the front seven over the weekend, creating some competition on defense.

