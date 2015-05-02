Patriots draft Navy LS Joe Cardona with the 166th overall pick

NFL.COM ANALYSIS

STRENGTHS: Taught by father to long ­snap when he was younger to give him best chance to make the football team. Extremely accurate and consistent as snapper for punts over last four years and field goals over last three. Snaps have been clocked at 41 mph, which is considered outstanding. Snaps with power and doesn't show a prominent hitch in his delivery.

WEAKNESSES:Not as much of a factor in coverage as teams would like. Must improve breaking down in space and challenging the punt returner consistently. Facing a five-year Naval commitment that could delay his opportunity in the NFL unless given special dispensation.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 7 or priority free agent

SOURCES TELL US: "He will play in our league until he wants to quit. Guys like this have way more value to teams than people realize." -- NFC special teams coach

NFL COMPARISON: Don Muhlbach