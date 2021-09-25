Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai (ja-LAN-EE TAH-vay-ya) to the active roster.

Tavai, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) of Detroit out of Hawaii in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder played in 31 games with 16 starts over the last two seasons with Detroit and registered 113 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Tavai went to training camp with Detroit this past summer but was released on Aug. 31.

Jahlani Tavai

#48 MLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Hawaii

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad. Eldrenkamp spent part of the 2019 offseason with New England. 
Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games. 
Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots Unfiltered TV: New Orleans Saints Preview, Adrian Phillips One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Jets and preview the upcoming battle against the Saints in Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Adrian Phillips.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and previewing the Saints

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 2 victory against the New York Jets and preview their upcoming matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with running back James White to discuss this week's home matchup against New Orleans. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Saints on the Belestrator. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Matt Judon 9/24: 'We've got to harass Winston on every snap'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakob Johnson 9/24: 'You can really feel the energy on gameday'

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski on the Saints 9/24: 'We've got our hands full this week'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
