Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Oct 01, 2022
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transactions-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Cannon, 34, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder was traded by New England to the Houston Texans on March 18, 2021. Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season. Overall, he has played in 119 regular season games with 73 starts. Cannon has also appeared in 19 postseason games with 11 starts, all for New England. He has made 68 starts at right tackle, two at left tackle and three at left guard in the regular season and all 11 playoff starts have come at right tackle. Cannon was limited to just four starts at right tackle in 2021 for Houston and was released on March 15, 2022. He was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 13.

Cannon_Marucs

Marcus Cannon

#61 OL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 335 lbs
  • College: TCU
headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0066_Cajuste_Yodny

Yodny Cajuste

#72 OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: West Virginia

