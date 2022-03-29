Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed on Tuesday that his team is in negotiations to hold joint practices with the Patriots this summer in New England prior to their preseason game.

A year after 2020's COVID-disrupted camp, the Patriots jumped back into joint practices in 2021 with two of their three preseason opponents, first traveling to Philadelphia for a set of sessions with the Eagles, then hosting the Giants in Foxborough before the summer finale which was played in New York. Both were productive sessions for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who took full advantage of his reps against the two different NFL defenses.

We can now pencil in two of the Patriots' three preseason opponents and if they follow 2021's schedule they could expect to hold joint practices with the Giants at their facilities in New York though the game is expected to be played in Foxborough. With the league's reduction from four to three preseason games, the mixed locations allow fans an extra chance to see their team.

If the Panthers and Giants are both home games for the Patriots, New England can expect one more away opponent to be added.

Recent Patriots Joint Practice History

2021 - Eagles, Giants

2020 - None

2019 - Lions, Titans

2018 - None

2017 - Jaguars, Texans (at Greenbriar)

2016 - Saints, Bears

2015 - Saints (at Greenbriar)

2014 - Washington, Eagles