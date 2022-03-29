Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

The Patriots appear to have two of their three preseason opponents set as plans for summer joint practices are coming together.

Mar 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

panthers-darnold-judon-silverman-wn
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14).

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed on Tuesday that his team is in negotiations to hold joint practices with the Patriots this summer in New England prior to their preseason game.

A year after 2020's COVID-disrupted camp, the Patriots jumped back into joint practices in 2021 with two of their three preseason opponents, first traveling to Philadelphia for a set of sessions with the Eagles, then hosting the Giants in Foxborough before the summer finale which was played in New York. Both were productive sessions for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who took full advantage of his reps against the two different NFL defenses.

We can now pencil in two of the Patriots' three preseason opponents and if they follow 2021's schedule they could expect to hold joint practices with the Giants at their facilities in New York though the game is expected to be played in Foxborough. With the league's reduction from four to three preseason games, the mixed locations allow fans an extra chance to see their team.

If the Panthers and Giants are both home games for the Patriots, New England can expect one more away opponent to be added.

Recent Patriots Joint Practice History

  • 2021 - Eagles, Giants
  • 2020 - None
  • 2019 - Lions, Titans
  • 2018 - None
  • 2017 - Jaguars, Texans (at Greenbriar)
  • 2016 - Saints, Bears
  • 2015 - Saints (at Greenbriar)
  • 2014 - Washington, Eagles

The NFL schedule is expected to be released in mid-May, with full preseason opponents revealed in the coming weeks before the draft.

