Patriots - Falcons Injury Report: Week 7

The New England Patriots (4-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
CB Stephon Gilmore - Concussion / Ankle (DNP)
LB Harvey Langi - Back (DNP)
CB Eric Rowe - Groin (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLECB Johnson Bademosi - Abdomen (FP)TE Jacob Hollister - Chest (LP)LB Elandon Roberts - Ankle (LP)
ATLANTA FALCONS
OUT
LB Jordan Tripp - Concussion (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
LB Deion Jones - Quadricep (LP)
DE Takk McKinley - Shoulder (LP)
WR Mohamed Sanu - Hamstring (LP)
DL Courtney Upshaw - Ankle / Knee (LP)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Stephon Gilmore - Concussion / Ankle
LB Harvey Langi - Back
LB Elandon Roberts - Ankle
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
WR Chris Hogan - Ribs
G Shaq Mason - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
ATLANTA FALCONS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jordan Tripp - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Hamstring
K Matt Bryant - Back
LB Jermaine Grace - Hamstring
LB Deion Jones - Quadricep
DE Takk McKinley - Shoulder
LB Duke Riley - Knee
WR Mohamed Sanu - Hamstring
DL Courtney Upshaw - Ankle / Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Stephon Gilmore - Concussion / Ankle
LB Harvey Langi - Back
LB Elandon Roberts - Ankle
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
WR Chris Hogan - Ribs
G Shaq Mason - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
ATLANTA FALCONS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
K Matt Bryant - Back
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Hamstring
LB Jermaine Grace - Hamstring
LB Deion Jones - Quadricep
DE Takk McKinley - Shoulder
LB Duke Riley - Knee
WR Mohamed Sanu - Hamstring
DL Courtney Upshaw - Ankle / Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play