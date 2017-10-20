Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Falcons Injury Report: Week 7

The New England Patriots (4-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 20, 2017 at 09:30 AM
New England Patriots

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT
CB Stephon Gilmore - Concussion / Ankle (DNP)
LB Harvey Langi - Back (DNP)
CB Eric Rowe - Groin (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLECB Johnson Bademosi - Abdomen (FP)TE Jacob Hollister - Chest (LP)LB Elandon Roberts - Ankle (LP)

ATLANTA FALCONS

OUT
LB Jordan Tripp - Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
LB Deion Jones - Quadricep (LP)
DE Takk McKinley - Shoulder (LP)
WR Mohamed Sanu - Hamstring (LP)
DL Courtney Upshaw - Ankle / Knee (LP)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Stephon Gilmore - Concussion / Ankle
LB Harvey Langi - Back
LB Elandon Roberts - Ankle
CB Eric Rowe - Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
WR Chris Hogan - Ribs
G Shaq Mason - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

ATLANTA FALCONS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jordan Tripp - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Hamstring
K Matt Bryant - Back
LB Jermaine Grace - Hamstring
LB Deion Jones - Quadricep
DE Takk McKinley - Shoulder
LB Duke Riley - Knee
WR Mohamed Sanu - Hamstring
DL Courtney Upshaw - Ankle / Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Stephon Gilmore - Concussion / Ankle
LB Harvey Langi - Back
LB Elandon Roberts - Ankle
CB Eric Rowe - Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
WR Chris Hogan - Ribs
G Shaq Mason - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

ATLANTA FALCONS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
K Matt Bryant - Back

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Hamstring
LB Jermaine Grace - Hamstring
LB Deion Jones - Quadricep
DE Takk McKinley - Shoulder
LB Duke Riley - Knee
WR Mohamed Sanu - Hamstring
DL Courtney Upshaw - Ankle / Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

