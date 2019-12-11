Patriots fan from Brazil makes epic journey to first game

In one epic weekend trip, Ediancley da Silva Costa knocked out several firsts.

His first trip out of his home country, Brazil? Check. His first trip to the United States? Check. His first time seeing snow, Gillette Stadium and Tom Brady in person? Check, check and check.

Through the Patriots international sweepstakes, Ediancley was one of five lucky winners from around the world who won a trip to Foxborough for the game against the Chiefs on Dec. 8. The contest was open to fans in Brazil, Germany, China, Mexico and Canada, and the winners were given tickets, field passes, flights and a hotel stay for two.

"I can't believe it," Ediancley said. "At first I thought it was some trick, then I realized it was true. I was going to the see [the Patriots]."

Ediancley is a student at Federal University of Maranhão, and he ultimately came to the United States by himself to attend the game. The kindness of the people he met, Ediancley said, was overwhelming.