Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 28, 2022) – The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m.
In honor of Women's History Month, the hour-long panel will feature extraordinary female figures who have experienced success in their sports careers at different levels of competition. They will discuss the importance of sports and exercise in the lives of girls and women, as well as the positive impact that it has had on them. The panelists will include:
- TAMARA BROWN, Patriots Host & Producer
- DANA RICHARDSON, Patriots Cheerleader and Buyer II in the Semiconductor Industry
- JULIA KERN, 2022 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Ski Team
- NOELLE LAMBERT, Paralympic Track & Field Athlete and Founder of Born to Run Foundation
- BAYLEE RAYL, CrossFit Games Athlete
- LINDSEY ADAMS, Captain of the Women's Soccer Team at Dean College
The intended audience for this event is young girls and women involved in or interested in athletics. Those interested in attending the virtual panel must RSVP in advance.