Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual “Women In Sports” panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. 

Mar 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM
20220303-WomenInSports- Panelists Graphic

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 28, 2022) The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m.

In honor of Women's History Month, the hour-long panel will feature extraordinary female figures who have experienced success in their sports careers at different levels of competition. They will discuss the importance of sports and exercise in the lives of girls and women, as well as the positive impact that it has had on them. The panelists will include:

  • TAMARA BROWN, Patriots Host & Producer
  • DANA RICHARDSON, Patriots Cheerleader and Buyer II in the Semiconductor Industry
  • JULIA KERN, 2022 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Ski Team
  • NOELLE LAMBERT, Paralympic Track & Field Athlete and Founder of Born to Run Foundation
  • BAYLEE RAYL, CrossFit Games Athlete
  • LINDSEY ADAMS, Captain of the Women's Soccer Team at Dean College

The intended audience for this event is young girls and women involved in or interested in athletics. Those interested in attending the virtual panel must RSVP in advance.

