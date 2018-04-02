Patriots Foundation Collection Drives Landing Page

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with Project 351, Servpro, WBZ and WIN Waste is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need during the holiday season.
Starting on Thursday, Nov. 23 and running through Thursday, Dec. 14, fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins throughout Patriot Place. Locations will include:
- Theater lobby
- Elevator Tower
- Patriot Place Management Office and Hallway
- Bass Pro Shops
- Health Care Center lobbies
Toy donations must be new and unwrapped. Toys will serve children ranging from newborn to 18 years old.
Throughout December, high school Alumni of Project 351 will lead over 80 local toy drives in support of a statewide community of partners and the Patriots Foundation.
Thank you for your generosity, which will help ensure holiday magic for thousands of children across the state.
Suggested items to donate:
- Action figures
- Art supplies including markers, washable paints, colored pencils and drawing pads
- Board games
- Books
- Building toys (blocks, etc.)
- Dolls
- Educational toys (science, math, reading, etc.)
- Footballs, soccer balls and assorted sporting goods
- Jewelry kits
- Musical toys
- School supplies
- Toy cars and trucks
- New winter clothing – gloves, hats, jackets and mittens
Fans can also make an online monetary donation. The need is greater than ever…so anything you can donate will make a difference.
On behalf of the Kraft family, New England Patriots, Project 351, Servpro, WBZ-TV, and WIN Waste – warmest wishes for a season of peace and joy!