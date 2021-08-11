Patriots Foundation honors frontline workers at training camp

Both Ryan and her coworker Alan Scharman said that parents came back with a greater appreciation for what they do on a daily basis. It was tough on everyone, Ryan said, including families who had to teach their students and balance work. That burst of gratitude was welcome, as was the invitation from the Patriots Foundation.

"I feel very honored by the Patriots. We're glad they were thinking of us. We think of them," Scharman said. "We love the Patriots here in Foxborough."

"And our kids do too. I think that they will appreciate knowing that we were here," Ryan said. "I think the kids will be like, Oh my gosh, those are our teachers. I think that's kind of a big deal to them is knowing that we were here."

For Mark Copithorne of the Mansfield Fire Department, being at Patriots training camp was a nice reminder to those who put themselves at risk throughout the pandemic were valued and seen.

"It's rewarding to feel like people do recognize that the front line workers were out there, putting themselves out there in potential harm's way," he said. "Especially at the beginning phases, nurses, doctors, police, firefighters, all of those people who were out there who had no ability to stay home. We're very thankful that they gave us this opportunity and recognize what we were dealing with throughout throughout COVID."