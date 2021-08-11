Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Aug 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Patriots Foundation honors frontline workers at training camp

Aug 11, 2021 at 01:59 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

CR tent thumb
Photo by Faith Worrell

Every summer, the Patriots Foundation celebrates local organizations by inviting them to training camp. They sit in a private tent with a different angle of practice, and in typical years, Patriots players always swing by to sign autographs after practice.

For the 2021 Patriots training camp, the foundation made sure to honor those who didn't have the option to stay home throughout the pandemic, inviting different groups of local frontline workers. From teachers to EMTs, it is a small way to say thank you for all they've done since March 2020.

Teachers from both Foxborough and North Attleboro each spent days at training camp. A year of virtual learning was trying, difficult and exhausting for teachers and families. North Attleboro High School Principal Peter Haviland said that in spite of the challenges, it was an inspiring year.

"It wasn't fun, but it was one of the most inspiring school years that I've ever been around," he said. "The reason being is because everyone created a way in which they had to do their work without ever having done it before. There was not model to reference. Teachers created the process of education, leveraging technology. Parents learned a whole new way of supporting their own children. There was a lot of faith and trust that was embedded in the whole process."

Kara Ryan, a middle school math teacher in Foxborough echoed this.

"It was a tough year," she said. "We had a lot of ups and downs, but we also had a lot of really bright moments with the kids."

CR tent 2
Photo by Faith Worrell

Both Ryan and her coworker Alan Scharman said that parents came back with a greater appreciation for what they do on a daily basis. It was tough on everyone, Ryan said, including families who had to teach their students and balance work. That burst of gratitude was welcome, as was the invitation from the Patriots Foundation.

"I feel very honored by the Patriots. We're glad they were thinking of us. We think of them," Scharman said. "We love the Patriots here in Foxborough."

"And our kids do too. I think that they will appreciate knowing that we were here," Ryan said. "I think the kids will be like, Oh my gosh, those are our teachers. I think that's kind of a big deal to them is knowing that we were here."

For Mark Copithorne of the Mansfield Fire Department, being at Patriots training camp was a nice reminder to those who put themselves at risk throughout the pandemic were valued and seen.

"It's rewarding to feel like people do recognize that the front line workers were out there, putting themselves out there in potential harm's way," he said. "Especially at the beginning phases, nurses, doctors, police, firefighters, all of those people who were out there who had no ability to stay home. We're very thankful that they gave us this opportunity and recognize what we were dealing with throughout throughout COVID."

Copithorne and his fellow firefighters were going into people's homes to do their jobs and had to live with the fear they would bring COVID home with them. Unfortunately, that fear of being exposed to COVID and coming home became a reality for Copithorne and his family. Luckily, he, his wife and kids were ultimately okay, but everything that's come since March 2020 was and still is scary.

CR 4
Photo by Faith Worrell

"It was a difficult time, especially in the beginning phases when we really didn't know what we're facing. And yet, we didn't have that option to stay home from work," Copithorne said. "It was a little scary going into work not knowing how it was going to affect me as an individual or the guys that I work with walking into these people's homes, as we do EMT as well, going in and out of hospitals, as well as coming home after a shift."

While Copithorne, Ryan, Scharman and Haviland chose careers that serve, there were also folks who volunteered their time to help those in need. Throughout the pandemic, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation teamed up with the Patriots Foundation to provide meals for veterans and their families dealing with food insecurity. Day in and day out, volunteers packed up boxes of meals and handed them out to veterans in need.

Over the course of the year, the volunteers with Massachusetts Military Support Foundation grew close as a team, as well as with the veterans they serve. One volunteer, Chrissy Lantz, was getting married. On her wedding day, she still showed up to help hand out meals -- in her wedding dress.

CR 3
Photo by Faith Worrell

"The vets wanted to see that. That's how we are. We don't just do food," she said. "We're all personal with each other. It's become a collective family between our vets and our team."

Though they have been working consistently with the Patriots Foundation since the start of the pandemic, it was another thing entirely to be invited to camp not to work but to just enjoy themselves.

"We don't expect recognition. We just go and we know that we want to do the very best we can for the people that have served. To be recognized is just really sweet," volunteer Lisa Zagura said. "You always get paid a million times back [when you volunteer] and the fact that it's by the Patriots is awesome. It's really cool to be acknowledged and to be appreciated in this way."

Related Content

news

Alaskan Patriots makes trek to Gillette Stadium for training camp

When the Patriots hosted Foxborough residents and season ticket holders for an in-stadium practice, it was a perfect opportunity for a dedicated Patriots fan to make her Gillette Stadium pilgrimage. 
news

Matthew Slater, family to host 'Community Jamboree' in Providence 

The Slater Family Foundation is aiming to bring the community together on Aug. 7. 
news

Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

After getting a lift from the Patriots team plane, Boston's women's tackle football team returned with their sixth trophy. For years they've fought to be seen. Now, they are impossible to ignore. 
news

As fans return to Pats Camp, so does local teen's attendance streak  

After a year without fans in the stands, a dedicated 14-year-old Patriots fan resumes his streak of attending Patriots training camp every day. 
news

Gunner Olszewski, David Andrews, Chase Winovich have themselves a day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Gunner Olszewski, David Andrews and Chase Winovich spent Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 
news

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater welcome back campers to Ron Burton Training Village after year away

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater and former Patriot Nate Solder spent the day welcoming campers back to the Ron Burton Training Village.
news

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Boston Renegades owner Molly Goodwin and receiver Adrienne Smith thought they were on a video call for an interview. Instead, they got a surprise from Robert Kraft. 
news

Ted Karras earns Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete award, carries on family legacy 

Ted Karras was named the 2021 Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete by the Order of AHEPA, carrying on a family legacy. 
news

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Devin McCourty joined a panel last week to discuss voter rights of incarcerated people in Massachusetts. 
news

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

A chance encounter led to an experience siblings Ian and Mariela Bonson will never forget, and Ian knew he needed to express his gratitude for Robert Kraft's random act of kindness. 
news

Watch Hunter and Parker Henry's Gillette Stadium gender reveal reaction 

Hunter Henry and his wife Parker are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple found out the gender of their baby in epic fashion. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Numbers, questions remain in defensive backfield

Patriots Foundation honors frontline workers at training camp

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon 8/10: 'We are going to see how fast we gel together'

Patriots Linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jalen Mills 8/10: 'I get to see the fans, it's a different scenery for me'

Patriots Cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 8/10: 'It's all about getting the momentum and finding that rhythm'

Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Trent Brown 8/10: 'I'm excited to be back'

Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 8/10: 'Getting better in my technique and my craft one day at a time'

Patriots Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

NFL Rule Changes and Points of Emphasis for 2021

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter breaks down the NFL rule changes and points of emphasis for the 2021 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising