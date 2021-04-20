Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

Apr 20, 2021 at 04:32 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-marathon-team-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the 13th consecutive year, the New England Patriots Foundation will serve as an official charity of the Boston Marathon. As part of their selection, the foundation has received a limited number of marathon bibs from the Boston Athletic Association to field a team of charity runners that will run the 26.2 mile course on Monday, October 11 (Columbus Day).

In addition to the in-person race, the Boston Athletic Association is hosting a virtual Boston Marathon. Seventy thousand individuals can sign up for this opportunity to run the race from October 8 to October 10. Runners will have the opportunity to run in support of the Patriots Foundation.

All proceeds raised by the Patriots Marathon team will be earmarked for the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which honors volunteers from across New England. Twenty-six volunteers will receive a donation for their respective nonprofit organizations. The Patriots Foundation is accepting nominations for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program through April 30.

"I would like to thank the Boston Athletic Association for giving us an opportunity to participate in the 125th annual Boston Marathon," said Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies and the Patriots Foundation. "For more than a decade we've had the privilege of working with hundreds of avid Patriots fans that have run this historic race in support of the Patriots Foundation. In addition to their tireless dedication to the race, our runners have raised more than $2 million for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. We are truly amazed by their dedication and perseverance and are looking forward to meeting this year's group of runners."

Those who are selected to run the in-person or virtual race on behalf of the Patriots Foundation will receive an official Patriots Boston Marathon team uniform, access to a 20-week training program from a marathon coach, opportunities to attend events at Gillette Stadium, fundraising incentive prizes and more.

The New England Patriots Foundation is currently accepting and reviewing applications on a rolling basis. To submit an application for the New England Patriots Foundation's 2021 Boston Marathon team, visit www.patriots.com/community/marathon-team.

Related Content

news

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Each year, One Boston Day celebrates the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by April 30.
news

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. 
news

Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

Highland Street Foundation and the Patriots Foundation are pleased to partner with the following organizations to provide free opportunities during February school vacation week. 
news

The Kraft Family Awards $90,000 to Nonprofits During Virtual Ceremony on Feb. 3

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $90,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.  
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Kraft Family to Use Patriots Plane to Transport Vaccinated HealthCare Superheroes from Across New England to Super Bowl LV

Seventy-six additional healthcare heroes have been selected for this once-in-a-lifetime trip as a way to thank them for their dedication throughout the pandemic and to spread the message on the importance of getting vaccinated.
news

Patriots Invite Eight Local Healthcare Superheroes to Attend Super Bowl LV as their Guests in Appreciation of their Tireless Service

The Patriots today announced they have selected eight local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as their guests on Sunday, Feb. 7. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.  
news

The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

The American Cancer Society and National Football League (NFL) have awarded grants to two local health systems to safely increase cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Check out a full list of which charities your Patriots have chosen for My Cause, My Cleats.

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising