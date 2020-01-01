Patriots ground game on solid footing again

One rusher the Patriots haven't relied on much this season is third-round draft choice Damien Harris, and this is not altogether surprising. Despite a couple of weeks dealing with a hamstring injury, the rookie has mostly been a healthy deactivation on game days.

This is not, however, due to a lack of talent or effort, according to Fears, who explains that Harris' limited appearances (just two games, both against the Jets) are in part the result of a logjam on the depth chart.

"Everything's going well. We just haven't had the injuries we normally have at the position. You know, we've been very healthy. So, it's kind of hard to carry five backs to the game. We've got some guys that do a lot of work on special teams. Until he develops a role there, then he'll get a chance to be part of that game-day roster. But Damien's done a great job. Would love to see him [on the field]. I think he's got a great future. I really do. I think he's going to be a really good back in this league."

Like young Patriots ball carriers before him, Harris will get his opportunity eventually. As a rookie on the Super Bowl Champion 2014 Patriots, White appeared in just three games, ceding time to more experienced players like Shane Vereen, Stevan Ridley, LeGarrette Blount, and Jonas Gray.

In Vereen's rookie year of 2011, another Patriots Super Bowl squad, he had to wait his turn while the likes of Kevin Faulk, Danny Woodhead, and Benjarvus Green-Ellis saw the field. Vereen was active only five times that season.