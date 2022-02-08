Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. Judge spent eight seasons with the Patriots from 2012 through the 2019 season and was a part of three Super Bowl championships with the team.

Judge originally joined New England as an assistant special teams coach in 2012 and was promoted to special teams coach in 2015. He spent his final season in New England in 2019 as special teams coordinator/wide receivers, before leaving to become the head coach of the New York Giants for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Judge originally came to New England after a three-year stint at the University of Alabama as a football analyst and special teams assistant under Nick Saban. While on the Alabama staff, Judge was a member of two national championship teams in 2009 and 2011. Prior to Alabama, Judge spent one season at Birmingham-Southern where he served as special teams/linebackers coach in 2008.

Judge began his coaching career at Mississippi State as a graduate assistant under Sylvester Croom from 2005 through the 2007 season.