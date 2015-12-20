Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 17 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 20 - 11:57 PM

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Patriots hold top spot in AFC with 33-16 win over Titans

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns to help the New England Patriots hold onto the top spot in the AFC, beating Tennessee 33-16 on Sunday and knocking Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota out with a knee injury in the first half.

Dec 20, 2015 at 10:31 AM
Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots moved one step closer to a first-round bye in playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans' future is even more in doubt.

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns to help the Patriots hold onto the top spot in the AFC, beating Tennessee 33-16 on Sunday after knocking Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota out with a knee injury.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, Mariota left the game and did not return after being sacked to stop consecutive second-quarter possessions. He said after the game he could have returned, but agreed with interim coach Mike Mularkey that it wasn't worth the risk.

nflgamepass_300x250.jpg

"I wanted to go in right away," Mariota said, adding that he deferred to the wishes of the training staff. "I don't expect to be out for the rest of the year."

Brady completed 23 of 35 passes for 267 yards for New England (12-2). James White caught seven passes for 71 yards, including a 30-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and Keshawn Martin had a 75-yard kickoff return to set up another score.

White was filling in at No. 1 running back, a job that had been held by Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount before they both sustained season-ending injuries. The big Patriots losses on Sunday were linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), receiver Danny Amendola (knee) and safety Patrick Chung (hip).

All three left the game and did not return. No information about their conditions was immediately available.

"Guys are going out and guys are coming in," Brady said. "You're just trying to do what you can to be productive."

The Patriots have won two in a row since stumbling to consecutive losses - their first two-game losing streak since 2012. Instead, they have recorded their sixth straight season with at least 12 wins.

"Twelve wins, that's on the right track here," coach Bill Belichick said.

Rob Gronkowski caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, and Akiem Hicks fell on the ball in the end zone after Jamie Collins' strip-sacked Mariota for New England's other TD.

The rookie quarterback was sacked to end the next drive, too. Zach Mettenberger replaced him and completed 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns - both to Delanie Walker - and two interceptions.

Walker had a 7-yard catch in the third quarter and then a 57-yard rumble down the right sideline with 7 minutes left in the game. Ryan Succop missed the extra point, leaving Titans (3-11) with a 27-16 deficit.

But Brady led the Patriots to the Tennessee 23, and Stephen Gostkowski put one through off the upright to make it a two-touchdown game. After Collins intercepted Mettenberger and ran it back 51 yards to the Titans 16, Gostkowski added another field goal.

Already mired in a lost season, with coach Ken Whisenhunt fired midway through the season, the only thing left for the Titans is to get Mariota some experience - and add a high draft pick such as Ohio State defensive lineman Joey Bosa to the roster. Mariota has already missed two games this season with a left knee injury.

"We discussed bringing him back in," Mularkey said. "I'd rather err on the side of caution."

Brady took the Patriots 79 yards on their first possession, connecting with Gronkowski from 5 yards to make it 7-0. They made it 14-0 when Chandler Jones strip-sacked Mariota at the Tennessee 17; Hicks chased the ball and knocked it into the end zone before falling on it for the touchdown.

Tennessee's drive stalled again, but Danny Amendola fumbled the punt and the Titans took over at the New England 26. Unable to move - and again giving up a third-down sack of Mariota - they settled for a 49-yard field goal by Succop that helped them avoid the fate of their previous trip to New England, a 59-0 shutout in 2009.

But Mariota went to the sideline and never returned.

And things got worse on the field, too: Martin ran the kickoff back 75 yards to the Titans 30. On the next play, Brady threw a swing pass to White out of the backfield, and he ran it in to make it 21-3.

Notes: Brady was listed as questionable with an illness on Friday, but he started and played the whole game. ... Gostkowski missed just his second field goal attempt of the season and his first from inside of 50 yards. ... Other injuries in the game: Patriots WR Amendola (knee), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee) and S Patrick Chung (hip).

Game Day Photos: Titans at Patriots - Week 15

View a collection of the best images from the Patriots regular season game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2015.

Phillip Coyne, of Billerica, Mass., suits up with a Santa Claus hat as he spends time tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 102

Phillip Coyne, of Billerica, Mass., suits up with a Santa Claus hat as he spends time tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
John Hickey, of Weymouth, Mass, decorates a Christmas tree with an empty beverage can while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2 / 102

John Hickey, of Weymouth, Mass, decorates a Christmas tree with an empty beverage can while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jennifer Troup, of Quincy, Mass., wears a Christmas outfit before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 / 102

Jennifer Troup, of Quincy, Mass., wears a Christmas outfit before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
4 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
6 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets pumped up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot wears a Christmas outfit before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 / 102

New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot wears a Christmas outfit before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) warms up before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
8 / 102

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) warms up before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes to New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
9 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes to New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) runs against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
10 / 102

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) runs against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) tackles New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
11 / 102

Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) tackles New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
12 / 102

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
13 / 102

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) spikes the ball as he celebrates his touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
14 / 102

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) spikes the ball as he celebrates his touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
15 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
16 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) follows through on a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
17 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) follows through on a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) fights off a block by Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan (77) to strip the ball from Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots defensive tackle Akiem Hicks recovered the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
18 / 102

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) fights off a block by Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan (77) to strip the ball from Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots defensive tackle Akiem Hicks recovered the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler (21) tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Fasano (80) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
19 / 102

New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler (21) tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Fasano (80) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
20 / 102

Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
21 / 102

Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Harvery Langi vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
22 / 102

Harvery Langi vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Harvery Langi vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
23 / 102

Harvery Langi vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
24 / 102

Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
25 / 102

Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Caleb Kidder vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
26 / 102

Caleb Kidder vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Caleb Kidder vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
27 / 102

Caleb Kidder vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
28 / 102

Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
29 / 102

Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
30 / 102

Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
31 / 102

Jacob Hollister vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Christmas outfits in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
32 / 102

New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Christmas outfits in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
33 / 102

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
34 / 102

Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
35 / 102

Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
36 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
37 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
38 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

KEITH NORDSTROM
K.J. Maye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
39 / 102

K.J. Maye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0048.jpg
40 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
Brandon Bolden celebrates.
41 / 102

Brandon Bolden celebrates.

KEITH NORDSTROM
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
42 / 102

Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

KEITH NORDSTROM
Jacob Hollister and Austin Carr.
43 / 102

Jacob Hollister and Austin Carr.

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0143.jpg
44 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0161.jpg
45 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0171.jpg
46 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
Austin Carr vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
47 / 102

Austin Carr vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0210.jpg
48 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
Conor McDermott vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
49 / 102

Conor McDermott vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

KEITH NORDSTROM
Marcus Cannon
50 / 102

Marcus Cannon

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0367.jpg
51 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
Julian Edelman leads the team out to the field.
52 / 102

Julian Edelman leads the team out to the field.

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0437.jpg
53 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0445.jpg
54 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_4341.jpg
55 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_4347.jpg
56 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_4371.jpg
57 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_4378.jpg
58 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_4413.jpg
59 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9668_new.jpg
60 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
Devin Lucien vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
61 / 102

Devin Lucien vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

KEITH NORDSTROM
Austin Carr vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
62 / 102

Austin Carr vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

KEITH NORDSTROM
Austin Carr vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
63 / 102

Austin Carr vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9919.jpg
64 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
K.J. Maye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
65 / 102

K.J. Maye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9998.jpg
66 / 102
KEITH NORDSTROM
Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) tackles New England Patriots running back Joey Iosefa (47) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
67 / 102

Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) tackles New England Patriots running back Joey Iosefa (47) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Julian Edelman
68 / 102

Julian Edelman

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Julian Edelman
69 / 102

Julian Edelman

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Julian Edelman
70 / 102

Julian Edelman

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Julian Edelman
71 / 102

Julian Edelman

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
72 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
73 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Senne/AP Images
K.J Maye.
74 / 102

K.J Maye.

Steven Senne/AP Images
K.J Maye.
75 / 102

K.J Maye.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) tries to shake free from New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
76 / 102

Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) tries to shake free from New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
77 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
78 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
79 / 102

Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
80 / 102

Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
81 / 102

Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass in front of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas (83) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
82 / 102

New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass in front of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas (83) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) drops a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
83 / 102

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) drops a pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
84 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
85 / 102

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacob Hollister.
86 / 102

Jacob Hollister.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jacob Hollister.
87 / 102

Jacob Hollister.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jacoby Brissett.
88 / 102

Jacoby Brissett.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Jacoby Brissett.
89 / 102

Jacoby Brissett.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Sam Cotton
90 / 102

Sam Cotton

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Sam Cotton
91 / 102

Sam Cotton

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Sam Cotton
92 / 102

Sam Cotton

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Sam Cotton
93 / 102

Sam Cotton

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacoby Brissett.
94 / 102

Jacoby Brissett.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Jacoby Brissett.
95 / 102

Jacoby Brissett.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Michael Williams (85) Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) Titans fullback Jalston Fowler (45), all former players at Alabama, gather at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
96 / 102

New England Patriots tight end Michael Williams (85) Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) Titans fullback Jalston Fowler (45), all former players at Alabama, gather at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) and New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
97 / 102

Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) and New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) and New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
98 / 102

Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack (70) and New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at his phone as he waits to speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
99 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at his phone as he waits to speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, leaves the podium as quarterback Tom Brady arrives to speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
100 / 102

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, leaves the podium as quarterback Tom Brady arrives to speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick steps toward the podium to speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
101 / 102

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick steps toward the podium to speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
102 / 102

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

The retired New England linebacker performed "Lean On Me" with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges on the show.

news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.

news

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

The school year is almost over, but the Patriots had one last surprise for their 2022 Adopt-A-School on Wednesday.

news

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

According to a report the Patriots are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Justin Bethel

From football to music, Justin Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man.

Key takeaways from minicamp and OTAs

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key observations as Patriots wrapped up their offseason program with OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Plus, we discuss the key position battles we are looking forward to seeing later this summer when Training Camp kicks off.

Patriots Training Camp Welcomes Fans Of All Ages

Patriots Training Camp is a fun filled opportunity to watch practice and enjoy numerous fan activities.

Patriots Fan Celebrates Birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium

After his older sister shared his Patriots birthday wish on TikTok, Jaxxon was surprised with a visit to Gillette Stadium where he got to meet his favorite player, Devin McCourty. During his birthday celebration, Jaxxon also received a phone call from Robert Kraft wishing him a happy birthday.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising