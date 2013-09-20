Patriots honor Gladys Vega through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have selected Gladys Vega as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award.

Sep 19, 2013 at 11:20 PM
New England Patriots
Gladys-Vega4.jpg

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the third annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2013 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market. The Patriots will honor Vega on September 22 at their Hispanic Heritage game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gladys Vega, Executive Director of Chelsea Collaborative, brings over two decades of experience to the organization. Vega made a lifelong commitment to the community and advocates for the rights of immigrants, tenants and those on welfare. She has ensured that the Latino community has a role in determining the ways its needs and concerns are addressed. Vega believes that empowering individuals leads to empowering the community and has received citywide, statewide and national recognitions for her leadership.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Vega has chosen the Chelsea Summer Youth Employment Initiative to receive this donation. The Chelsea Summer Youth Employment Initiative was created in September of 2001 to reduce and ultimately eliminate youth violence. Years later, the SYEI has hired hundreds of youth and kept them off the streets all while learning valuable employment skills.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation
Since 1987, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) has inspired, identified, prepared and positioned Latino leaders in the classroom, community and the workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF believes their young leaders are leaders of today not tomorrow and should make an impact on thousands of others. Please visit www.HispanicHeritage.org for more information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

