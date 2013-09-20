Patriots honor Gladys Vega through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the third annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2013 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market. The Patriots will honor Vega on September 22 at their Hispanic Heritage game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gladys Vega, Executive Director of Chelsea Collaborative, brings over two decades of experience to the organization. Vega made a lifelong commitment to the community and advocates for the rights of immigrants, tenants and those on welfare. She has ensured that the Latino community has a role in determining the ways its needs and concerns are addressed. Vega believes that empowering individuals leads to empowering the community and has received citywide, statewide and national recognitions for her leadership.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Vega has chosen the Chelsea Summer Youth Employment Initiative to receive this donation. The Chelsea Summer Youth Employment Initiative was created in September of 2001 to reduce and ultimately eliminate youth violence. Years later, the SYEI has hired hundreds of youth and kept them off the streets all while learning valuable employment skills.