Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

"I mean, he's a pro. If he would have stayed his last year, he would have gotten a significant amount of captain votes," EMU head coach Chris Creighton said. "There are other kickers and punters that have been captains before but you know, you don't see that all the time. I mean the amount of respect that he had from all of us for how serious he was about his craft was significant.

"He's a very mature kid. I just think he came out of the womb mature. Our kickers are recruited walk-ons and then they have to earn it. Chad just had the right disposition, the right demeanor. He is laser focused. At the same time, he is not emotional. It's his mindset. I mean, he is unflappable. He's just not rattled. He knows his process. He's been doing it now for five or six years at a high level, and just knows it and believes in it. So, he's just a pro."

Kohl certainly agrees with that assessment. He saw it firsthand when Ryland was asked to join one of his partners, Luke Radke, on a road trip across the country to help find and develop high school kickers.

"It's a grind," Kohl explained. "It's long days on the field followed by five or six-hour drives to the next city for seven straight days. Rather than sit at school, do an hour or hour and a half workout, and go home and play X-box, he embraced the opportunity to help coach and work with kids. You start to work on techniques and improving your habits and start to understand why some of the things are important to adhere to. I think you become a more mature individual.

"It's like the 10,000-hour rule. Chad always had a hand in that. Whatever was needed. Chad always wanted to help out knowing in reality he was becoming a better player by going through this process. How can I become a better player? That's why we like him so much. He loves the process."

That process will take him to Foxborough, where he is expected to unseat veteran Nick Folk as the primary kicker. He has the ability to kick off, something the 38-year-old Folk struggled with down the stretch last season, notching touchbacks on 51 of 73 attempts in college. The two will ostensibly compete for the job, but the investment in Ryland gives him the inside track – although fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser was a disaster in camp two years ago and never came close to winning the job.

Still, Ryland's combination of mental toughness and experience working in harsh weather should prepare him well for the next level.

"I think in New England that's a big part of this," Kohl said of the mental side. "He's going to work in the dark and trust his process and have faith and confidence. Obviously with New England they have a lot of very highly respected coaches in that building and they felt comfortable enough to use a high draft pick on Chad.