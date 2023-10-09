Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Before the New England Patriots travel to Germany to play this fall, Germany is coming to them.
Ahead of their friendly against the United States in Hartford this Saturday, the German men's national soccer team will be practicing at Gillette Stadium using Patriots and Revolution facilities.
In turn, the Patriots will train at the German Football Association campus ahead of their international game against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 12.
"We know how popular the Patriots are in Germany and can't wait to travel to Frankfurt this fall to play before so many passionate fans," said Joe Dorant, senior director of sales operations for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, when the partnership was announced in July.
"As the Patriots continue to expand our reach into the DACH region in year two of the NFL's Global Markets Program, we are looking for strategic partners to help build stronger business relationships to help us reach new audiences. With DFB's proven success, both domestically and globally, they are the perfect partner to do so. As owners of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, Kraft Sports & Entertainment will benefit from this partnership and ongoing collaboration."
Beyond borrowing each other's practice facilities, the Patriots and German national team will join forces out in the New England community.
In honor of World Homeless Day on Oct. 10, the New England Patriots Foundation and Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB) Foundation together will pack and distribute clothes and goods for local homeless shelters.
The two teams will also collaborate on content opportunities, and on Wednesday, will attend a private GM Summit taking place at Gillette Stadium. More than 25 general managers of Bundesliga teams will be in Foxborough for a portion of their annual leadership summit to hear from Patriots coaches, trainers, and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft.