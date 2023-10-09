Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

The New England Patriots will host the German men’s national soccer team at Gillette Stadium this week as they train for an international friendly against the United States this weekend. In turn, the Patriots will practice at the German Football Association’s campus ahead of their game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.

Oct 09, 2023 at 04:46 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

Before the New England Patriots travel to Germany to play this fall, Germany is coming to them.

Ahead of their friendly against the United States in Hartford this Saturday, the German men's national soccer team will be practicing at Gillette Stadium using Patriots and Revolution facilities.

In turn, the Patriots will train at the German Football Association campus ahead of their international game against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 12.

"We know how popular the Patriots are in Germany and can't wait to travel to Frankfurt this fall to play before so many passionate fans," said Joe Dorant, senior director of sales operations for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, when the partnership was announced in July.

"As the Patriots continue to expand our reach into the DACH region in year two of the NFL's Global Markets Program, we are looking for strategic partners to help build stronger business relationships to help us reach new audiences. With DFB's proven success, both domestically and globally, they are the perfect partner to do so. As owners of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, Kraft Sports & Entertainment will benefit from this partnership and ongoing collaboration."

Beyond borrowing each other's practice facilities, the Patriots and German national team will join forces out in the New England community.

In honor of World Homeless Day on Oct. 10, the New England Patriots Foundation and Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB) Foundation together will pack and distribute clothes and goods for local homeless shelters.

The two teams will also collaborate on content opportunities, and on Wednesday, will attend a private GM Summit taking place at Gillette Stadium. More than 25 general managers of Bundesliga teams will be in Foxborough for a portion of their annual leadership summit to hear from Patriots coaches, trainers, and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft.

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

After battling a brain tumor, Jake Drake used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week. His family had no idea what the day would do for them, too.
Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' came to an end Thursday, marking the end of a historic season.
Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations for a Day of Pampering and the opportunity to attend New England's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Former New England Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty brought their annual Casino Night back to Gillette Stadium on Monday, with a few of their old teammates showing up to support.
Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

The best view of the home of the New England Patriots is ready for fans to enjoy. As of Oct. 1, the Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium is open to the public.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending to fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.
Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflects on fellowship with Patriots medical staff: 'In order to dream something, you need to see it'

After a month-long fellowship with the New England Patriots as part of the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflected on his experience and how crucial he believes the program is.
Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the Bill Belichick Foundation are game planning for their annual Huddle fundraiser, which will also feature Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla this year.
How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

The Patriots celebrated their first win of the season by getting out into the New England community this week.
21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots.com caught up with the New England Patriots running back.
Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

The New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands in Week 3 in search of their first win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the divisional matchup.
