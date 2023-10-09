Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Before the New England Patriots travel to Germany to play this fall, Germany is coming to them.

Ahead of their friendly against the United States in Hartford this Saturday, the German men's national soccer team will be practicing at Gillette Stadium using Patriots and Revolution facilities.

In turn, the Patriots will train at the German Football Association campus ahead of their international game against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 12.

"We know how popular the Patriots are in Germany and can't wait to travel to Frankfurt this fall to play before so many passionate fans," said Joe Dorant, senior director of sales operations for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, when the partnership was announced in July.