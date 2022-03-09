Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

As Patriots Foundation president Joshua Kraft articulated to the group of survivors, supporting the military has been an important focus in giving back to the community since his family bought the team in 1994.

"It's the military that allows us to come out here on a Sunday and tailgate, have a great time, watch Mac Jones light it up – because the military defends all those principles and values that are American: freedom, unity – I don't have to tell all of you," Kraft said. "Those folks in your families made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, so we're honored and privileged to have all of you here."

TAPS and the Patriots have been working together since the Krafts purchased the team, but programming for kids coming into adulthood is a new addition created by Renée Monczynski.

Renée was in the Marine Corps, dual-active with her husband, Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Steven Monczynski, when he was killed serving the Navy.

Their daughter, Ashley, was just five-weeks-old at the time, and the single mother started volunteering with TAPS through her own military service.

"It has been a journey for her and I together, but also we found our TAPS family, and that's the first time we were ever truly accepted for who we are and could just be," Renée said. "We were surrounded by people who got it without us having to say a word. We found a true family."

Renée chose to mentor kids slightly older than her own daughter in order to be the best mom she could be – prepared for what was to come. When Ashley reached her teenage years, however, Renée noticed a gap between their Good Grief programming for children and all the existing programs for adults, which mostly focused on support for adult spouses, parents, or siblings of fallen service members.

Renée wanted to know what was next. She encouraged kids to write down questions they had about life and submit them in a box. Over the course of two years, she received more than 500 Post-it notes and brought them to TAPS founder and CEO Bonnie Carroll, who enabled Renée to create a safe space for 18-to-30-year-olds.