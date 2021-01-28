Patriots Invite Eight Local Healthcare Superheroes to Attend Super Bowl LV as their Guests in Appreciation of their Tireless Service

All activities during Super Bowl week, including gameday, will be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines.

The New England Patriots worked with their healthcare provider, Massachusetts General Hospital, to randomly select eight deserving members of their healthcare team. The names and a brief description of their responsibilities are listed below. To coordinate interviews with any of our Super Bowl LV Superheroes, please contact Michael Morrison, Director of Media Relations at Massachusetts General Hospital at mdmorrison@partners.org.

Godfrey Adamu – Overnight Shift Supervisor, Clinical Support Services

Godfrey is a supervisor for the hospital's Clinical Support Service team, overseeing the staff that provides support and assistance to the patient care team. His staff cleans rooms and support the nursing staff in every way. They answer patients' calls and handle an array of inpatient unit responsibilities. They are considered the "jack of all trades" on staff and are a critical part of the care and service that the nurses are providing to patients.

Joshua Baugh, MD – Assistant Director of Clinical Operations/Physicians, Emergency Department

Josh is the Assistant Director of Clinical Operations in the Emergency Department and has been key to the hospital's Emergency Department efforts to serve those with COVID-19 since it began in March 2020.

Catherine Chittick, RN – Staff Nurse, Infusion Unit

Catherine is a staff nurse in the outpatient Yawkey Infusion Unit, where patients with cancer receive chemotherapy and other infusion treatments. During the height of the pandemic, Catherine was "redeployed" to an inpatient Hematology/Oncology unit that specializes in the care of patients who have received a bone marrow transplant. Catherine's willingness to redeploy ensured that the hospital could continue providing crucial, life-saving care throughout the pandemic.

Michelle Diop, MD – Resident, Internal Medicine

Michelle is a second-year resident in Internal Medicine. She treats inpatients on the medical unit and also sees primary care patients in clinic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has also treated patients in the Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Units.

Jacqueline Garvey – Respiratory Therapist

Jaqueline and other respiratory therapists have played a key role in taking care of the hospital's sickest patients during the pandemic. Respiratory therapists assist caregivers with intubation and ventilator management for COVID-19 patients.

Lisa Martino – Manager Materials Management

Lisa is responsible for managing the supplies needed in each unit of the hospital to ensure that the staff can safely and effectively do their jobs, including the stocking of all Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). When it became mandatory for everyone in the building to wear a mask, she assisted with providing the inventory of masks throughout the hospital.

Tyrone Walker-White – Unit Service Associate, Clinical Support Services

Tyrone works as a Clinical Support Service associate and provides support and assistance to the patient care team. He cleans rooms and supports the nursing staff in every way. He answers patients' calls when their nurse is tending to other patients, providing such comforts as an additional pillow, a heated blanket, refilling water supplies and an array of other inpatient care responsibilities. The unit service associates are recognized for their versatility by the healthcare staff and are a critical part of the care and service that the nurses are providing to patients.

Jairah Zinni, RN – Staff Nurse, Emergency Department