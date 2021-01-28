Patriots Invite Eight Local Healthcare Superheroes to Attend Super Bowl LV as their Guests in Appreciation of their Tireless Service

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots today announced they have selected eight local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as their guests on Sunday, Feb. 7. These guests were invited in recognition of their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Select healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes invited by NFL clubs, will take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.
"I believe that many of the people in our healthcare industries are underappreciated," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "They risk their well-being to ensure ours. It is what they do every day. During this pandemic, those healthcare workers have truly been superheroes. These eight individuals represent the work of all of our healthcare workers. We are honored to recognize and reward them with this trip to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. It is nice to care for those who provide such compassionate care for us."
All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa.
"As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our healthcare heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. "We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration."
Health and safety precautions, such as increased physical distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene stations, first-aid areas and directional signage will all be in place at Raymond James Stadium to create a safe environment for all individuals in attendance. For more information on Super Bowl LV gameday COVID-19 protocols visit www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/fan-gameday-playbook.
All activities during Super Bowl week, including gameday, will be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines.
The New England Patriots worked with their healthcare provider, Massachusetts General Hospital, to randomly select eight deserving members of their healthcare team. The names and a brief description of their responsibilities are listed below. To coordinate interviews with any of our Super Bowl LV Superheroes, please contact Michael Morrison, Director of Media Relations at Massachusetts General Hospital at mdmorrison@partners.org.
Godfrey Adamu – Overnight Shift Supervisor, Clinical Support Services
Godfrey is a supervisor for the hospital's Clinical Support Service team, overseeing the staff that provides support and assistance to the patient care team. His staff cleans rooms and support the nursing staff in every way. They answer patients' calls and handle an array of inpatient unit responsibilities. They are considered the "jack of all trades" on staff and are a critical part of the care and service that the nurses are providing to patients.
Joshua Baugh, MD – Assistant Director of Clinical Operations/Physicians, Emergency Department
Josh is the Assistant Director of Clinical Operations in the Emergency Department and has been key to the hospital's Emergency Department efforts to serve those with COVID-19 since it began in March 2020.
Catherine Chittick, RN – Staff Nurse, Infusion Unit
Catherine is a staff nurse in the outpatient Yawkey Infusion Unit, where patients with cancer receive chemotherapy and other infusion treatments. During the height of the pandemic, Catherine was "redeployed" to an inpatient Hematology/Oncology unit that specializes in the care of patients who have received a bone marrow transplant. Catherine's willingness to redeploy ensured that the hospital could continue providing crucial, life-saving care throughout the pandemic.
Michelle Diop, MD – Resident, Internal Medicine
Michelle is a second-year resident in Internal Medicine. She treats inpatients on the medical unit and also sees primary care patients in clinic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has also treated patients in the Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Units.
Jacqueline Garvey – Respiratory Therapist
Jaqueline and other respiratory therapists have played a key role in taking care of the hospital's sickest patients during the pandemic. Respiratory therapists assist caregivers with intubation and ventilator management for COVID-19 patients.
Lisa Martino – Manager Materials Management
Lisa is responsible for managing the supplies needed in each unit of the hospital to ensure that the staff can safely and effectively do their jobs, including the stocking of all Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). When it became mandatory for everyone in the building to wear a mask, she assisted with providing the inventory of masks throughout the hospital.
Tyrone Walker-White – Unit Service Associate, Clinical Support Services
Tyrone works as a Clinical Support Service associate and provides support and assistance to the patient care team. He cleans rooms and supports the nursing staff in every way. He answers patients' calls when their nurse is tending to other patients, providing such comforts as an additional pillow, a heated blanket, refilling water supplies and an array of other inpatient care responsibilities. The unit service associates are recognized for their versatility by the healthcare staff and are a critical part of the care and service that the nurses are providing to patients.
Jairah Zinni, RN – Staff Nurse, Emergency Department
Jairah is a staff nurse in the Emergency Department where she and other Emergency providers have spent the past nine months treating patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis.