Robert Kraft says he'll match $25,000 donations for A.J. Quetta on "Greg Hill Show" 

The New England sports community always finds ways to rally around one of their own when tragedy strikes, and that has proven true yet again.

After A.J. Quetta, a senior and varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, was seriously injured during a game on Tuesday night, his family launched a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses. Quetta crashed headfirst into the boards and has since undergone surgery at MGH, according to President of Bishop Feehan Tim Sullivan, who called into the "Greg Hill Show."

Quetta faces a long and uncertain road to recovery, but in the days since the accident, people across New England have given and given to help him in any way they can. Hill used his airtime on Thursday to encourage callers to donate to the Quetta family, pledging he would match up to $10,000 through his foundation.