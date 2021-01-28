Robert Kraft says he'll match $25,000 donations for A.J. Quetta on "Greg Hill Show" 

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 28, 2021 at 11:36 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The New England sports community always finds ways to rally around one of their own when tragedy strikes, and that has proven true yet again.

After A.J. Quetta, a senior and varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, was seriously injured during a game on Tuesday night, his family launched a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses. Quetta crashed headfirst into the boards and has since undergone surgery at MGH, according to President of Bishop Feehan Tim Sullivan, who called into the "Greg Hill Show."

Quetta faces a long and uncertain road to recovery, but in the days since the accident, people across New England have given and given to help him in any way they can. Hill used his airtime on Thursday to encourage callers to donate to the Quetta family, pledging he would match up to $10,000 through his foundation.

Robert Kraft tuned in to the show, and after hearing about Hill and his listeners' efforts for Quetta, he called in with an offer of his own. He would match the money raised up to $25,000.

Kraft isn't the only Patriot who chipped in to make sure Quetta would receive the best medical attention possible. On Wednesday night, Patrick Chung shared a picture of Quetta to his Instagram and included a link to the GoFundMe on his page, encouraging his followers to donate what they could.

"This is AJ Quetta. He got into a Tragic incident on the ice that will change his life," Chung wrote. "I couldn't imagine as a parent having to deal with this. Crushes my heart man. His go fund me link is in my bio. Whatever you can do to help with medical bills etc."

According to the GoFundMe list of donations, Chung gave $5,000 to the cause, and former Patriot Stephon Gostkowski also made a donation.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $300,000, while the Greg Hill Foundation has raised more than $75,000. You can donate to the Quetta family GoFundMe here. You can donate through the Greg Hill Show here.

While Quetta is facing a long road to recovery, "A.J's Army" is spanning across New England and standing strongly by his side.

