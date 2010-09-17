Patriots-Jets Injury Report - 9/17/2010

Friday, September 17, 2010
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Nick Kaczur
|T
|Back (DNP)
|Terrence Wheatley
|CB
|Foot (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Foot (LP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right Shoulder (FP)
|Fred Taylor
|RB
|Toe (FP)
|Wes Welker
|WR
|Not Injury Related (LP)
|NEW YORK JETS (0-1)
|Out
|Kris Jenkins
|DT
|Knee (Placed on IR)
|Calvin Pace
|LB
|Foot (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brodney Pool
|S
|Ankle (LP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Darrelle Revis
|CB
|Hamstring (FP)
Thursday, September 16, 2010
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Nick Kaczur
|T
|Back
|Terrence Wheatley
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Foot
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Fred Taylor
|RB
|Toe
|NEW YORK JETS (0-1)
|Out
|Kris Jenkins
|DT
|Knee (Placed on IR)
|Calvin Pace
|LB
|Foot
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brodney Pool
|S
|Ankle
|Darrelle Revis
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|*No Players Listed *
Wednesday, September 15, 2010
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Nick Kaczur
|T
|Back
|Terrence Wheatley
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Foot
|Fred Taylor
|RB
|Toe
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|NEW YORK JETS (0-1)
|Out
|Kris Jenkins
|DT
|Knee (Placed on IR)
|Calvin Pace
|LB
|Foot
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brodney Pool
|S
|Ankle
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|*No Players Listed *
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
**BOLD** indicated a change from previous day's report</td>
<td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
</tr>
</tbody>