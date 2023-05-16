Patriots' Kyle Dugger graduates from Lenoir Rhyne University 

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots safety earned a Bachelor's degree in psychology over the weekend.

May 16, 2023
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Faith Worrell

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger helped put Lenoir-Rhyne University on the map, becoming the highest-drafted athlete in the Division II football program's history.

After the weekend, he officially can call himself a graduate.

Three years after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a diligent Dugger has worked hard to finish his degree, earning a Bachelor's in psychology with the Class of 2023.

Last season Dugger enjoyed a breakout year, despite missing two games with an ankle injury, where he led the league with three defensive touchdowns. He finished the year with 78 tackles and three interceptions and was recently dubbed New England's "most underrated player" by Pro Football Focus.

That's a testament to the high football IQ he's been touted for since college, so it's no surprise he's also a good student.

Most impressive is how he was able to balance his time.

Congratulations, Kyle!

