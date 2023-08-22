Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

Regarding the Pats wide receiver room, I have two takes. 1. The projected starting three (JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne) if put together two or three years ago would have been looked at as one of the best WR rooms in the league. Have these three really fallen that far that they are truly the 27th WR corps in the NFL? 2. Do you see a real possibility that the Pats keep six WRs? Parker, JuJu and Bourne are pretty much locks. I'd assume so are Tyquan Thornton and Demario Douglas. Kayshon Boutte is the wild card in my opinion. I'm hearing good stuff but I don't know if it's good enough to make the roster, but practice squad for sure. But can you see Boutte making himself valuable enough to force them to put him on the 53? - Ken Sady

Lots of different aspects to this post but I will try not to get too bogged down in semantics. First, I don't agree that a trio of Smith-Schuster, Parker and Bourne would have been considered all that differently two or three years ago than it is today. Both Parker and Smith-Schuster have dealt with a lot of injuries during their careers, and that was the case two or three years ago for both as well. Smith-Schuster had a monster year with over 1,400 receiving yards in 2018 and hasn't come anywhere near that total since. Parker is productive when he's on the field but tends to miss a handful of games each year. That was the case again last year in New England. Bourne was a complementary piece in San Francisco three years ago and during his two seasons with the Patriots that seems to be where he fits here as well. So overall they are three solid, capable receivers but I don't think at their best anyone would confuse them with say Cincinnati, Miami or Philadelphia in terms of top trios. Now, 27th? I would agree that seems too low. If Mac Jones improves this group should be able to make some plays. As for the depth chart, I agree with your top five (although I don't call anyone but JuJu and Parker locks, and that's only because they just signed contracts). I expect that group to stick and Boutte likely to head to the practice squad. If he continues to emerge as he's done lately, perhaps Bill Belichick will deem it too risky to try to squeeze him through waivers and keep him, at least in the short term. The Patriots have kept six wideouts in the past, and given the lack of depth at running back and tight end it's possible we see that again.

If the Patriots have a disaster year this year, say they go 5-12, would this be Bill Belichick's third and final strike, in lieu of his letting go Tom Brady and hiring Matt Patricia/Joe Judge to run the offense last year? - Mark Harrington

I'm not sure about any strikes but if the Patriots go 5-12 in 2023 it is certainly possible that the team would be looking for a new coach next season. There are a lot of factors that enter into that equation such as injuries that might make the record deceiving, and if that were the case it's possible that Belichick would stick around. I don't think it's a black and white issue when you're dealing with a coach that has had as much success in the past as Belichick has. But without question if the record is that poor it will be a conversation worth having.

I like Fred's hatred for the Jets and I also agree about how the Jets are going in implode. I feel the same way toward Buffalo. I think the Bills are our biggest rivals and the Jets are always going to be the Jets and do Jets things during the season. - Jared Leeper

This seems to be the mantra among many Patriots fans this season. Hopefully the other teams will fall apart and disappoint. I'd feel much better listening to theories indicating how the Patriots will be more successful than many think based on the talent the team has and how it stacks up against various opponents. Instead, it's all about how the Jets will screw it up because they're the Jets. Not exactly the most convincing argument and not one that instills a lot of confidence for the 2023 season. Personally I'm watching the offense develop and I'm hoping they can continue along that road and improve their production, which will lead to more wins.

From what I've been reading the Patriots are very thin, especially at guard. Do you know if they've considered Dalton Risner? He's better than a lot of their current personnel. Is it money or they're happy where they're at? - Michael Veronesi

Risner is currently a free agent and at 28 he likely still has plenty of good seasons left. There have been reports that some teams have shown interest, including Dallas, Indy and Chicago, but thus far he remains unsigned. There have also been reports indicating he plans to retire but those have not been proven to be accurate. So, I'd say Risner is a player who could help a struggling offensive line. However, the Patriots problems up front are more about tackle than guard. Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu have missed time due to injury but are expected to be back at some point and are considered a solid tandem. If Belichick chooses to use Onwenu at tackle, there are a lot of candidates to fill in at guard such as Riley Reiff and Atonio Mafi. So, while I feel Risner is a solid player I'm not sure he fixes the problems the Patriots have on the outside.

Would free agent Jason Peters be an option? - Rick Meyer