Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Q: With the emergence of Big Mike's ankle injury, do you have any worries about his health going into the season? Do you think that's really why they went 3 IOLs in the draft? - Cheick

Nope, zero concerns about Onwenu being ready for the regular season, and his current availability is unrelated to the draft. The Pats drafted three guys who primarily play on the interior to prepare for Onwenu's potential departure in 2024 as a pending free agent while starting to plan ahead at center with David Andrews turning 31. It's a classic draft a year ahead strategy. Could one of the rookies make Onwenu expendable in a trade with a terrific spring and summer? Sure. But I'd put those odds as very low, as Onwenu is one of the team's most consistently good players. I'm not reading too much into anything here.

Q: I was surprised to see the Patriots waived OL Yodny Cajuste. Was this injury related, or perhaps because of cap reasons? Did he not have any trade value? - Dee Favreau

My understanding is that Cajuste is 100% healthy, is looking forward to a fresh start, and didn't have any trade value. From a Patriots perspective, Cajuste's durability issues plagued him throughout his three seasons in Foxboro. When he couldn't beat out Conor McDermott at right tackle down the stretch last season, the writing was on the wall. It was honestly surprising that they tendered him as a restricted free agent. From what I've gathered, both sides were ready to move on, with the Patriots pivoting to younger developmental tackles like rookie Sidy Sow and Andrew Stueber. New England gave Cajuste three years to prove himself, finding ways to keep him around through all the injuries. It was time to move on.

Q: How has Ty Montgomery progressed in his return from a season-ending injury last year? I believe he could fill the James White role in the offense. - Jeff McLoud

Montgomery is progressing well as a regular participant in the Patriots offseason program this spring. With the contact ramping up a bit in phase three, we should get a better understanding of where he is health-wise. There's good reason to feel optimistic that Montgomery could contribute as a pass-catching back with intriguing versatility. He was New England's best receiving back in camp last summer, looking like a natural safety valve that could challenge linebackers in space and to the edge. At the same time, his wide receiver background made him a viable chess piece to run routes flexed out wide. Montgomery had issues in the past, including last season, with staying healthy. But there's a clear path for him to make the roster as a lesser James White. I'm not sleeping on Montgomery.

Q: Isaiah Wynn knows the Pats system and got less than $5 million on a prove-it deal, so why wouldn't the Pats bring him back vs. a 34-year-old free agent? - Stan C