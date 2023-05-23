Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 18 - 03:30 PM | Tue May 23 - 11:55 AM

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Behind-The-Scenes: 2023 Patriots Schedule Release Video Shoot

5 Key Takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

Davon Godchaux Press Conference 5/11: "Being here in the offseason program is a huge step"

Robert Kraft wakes up with 'GMFB' and reacts to Patriots playing Colts in Frankfurt in '23 season

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

The Patriots begin organized team activities this week, with Thursday's practice open to the media.

May 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Rhamondre-Stevenson-2022-Mailbag-16x9 copy

The Patriots offseason is moving along as phase three of the NFL's offseason program with organized team activities at Gillette Stadium begins this week.

With the first two phases focusing mainly on strength and conditioning, teams can now begin playing non-padded football with 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and full team 11-on-11s permitted over the next four weeks, culminating in a three-day mandatory minicamp next month (June 12-14).

Although this week's workouts aren't mandatory, the Patriots have good attendance this spring, and Thursday's practice will be open to the media for our first glimpse at the Patriots in 2023.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Q: What position are you most excited to watch in OTAs? - Collin St. John

These spring practices are passing camps. You aren't evaluating positions where playing through contact is vital, like in the trenches, for example. For those reasons, it comes down to the skill positions, quarterbacks, and the overall base structure of what they're doing schematically. With that said, I'll go with the running backs in the passing game. I'm interested to see how O'Brien plans to utilize Pierre Strong's speed, how much juice Ty Montgomery and James Robinson still have, and how reps are divided up behind Rhamondre. Obviously, the wide receiver position will also be top of mind. Plus, nothing else matters other than getting Mac Jones back on track. But I'm looking forward to seeing Strong in year two.

Q: What can we expect from Jahlani Tavai's younger brother, Justus, and what are his chances of making the Patriots roster as an undrafted rookie free agent? - Marc Saez

For those who aren't aware, the Patriots signed Jahlani Tavai's younger brother, Justus, to their 90-man roster after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The younger Tavai is the fourth undrafted free-agent rookie to sign a deal with the Pats joining QB Malik Cunningham, TE Johnny Lumpkin, and special-teamer Jourdan Heilig. Justus measured in at 6-1, 285 pounds at San Diego State's Pro Day. Unlike his older brother, who is a hybrid EDGE/linebacker, Justus plays as an interior defensive lineman with his hand in the dirt, flashing a consistent motor and decent snap reaction to penetrate the line of scrimmage. I view him as a long shot to make the initial 53-man roster but a prime candidate to stick around on the practice squad.

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (71).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (71).

Q: With the emergence of Big Mike's ankle injury, do you have any worries about his health going into the season? Do you think that's really why they went 3 IOLs in the draft? - Cheick

Nope, zero concerns about Onwenu being ready for the regular season, and his current availability is unrelated to the draft. The Pats drafted three guys who primarily play on the interior to prepare for Onwenu's potential departure in 2024 as a pending free agent while starting to plan ahead at center with David Andrews turning 31. It's a classic draft a year ahead strategy. Could one of the rookies make Onwenu expendable in a trade with a terrific spring and summer? Sure. But I'd put those odds as very low, as Onwenu is one of the team's most consistently good players. I'm not reading too much into anything here.

Q: I was surprised to see the Patriots waived OL Yodny Cajuste. Was this injury related, or perhaps because of cap reasons? Did he not have any trade value? - Dee Favreau

My understanding is that Cajuste is 100% healthy, is looking forward to a fresh start, and didn't have any trade value. From a Patriots perspective, Cajuste's durability issues plagued him throughout his three seasons in Foxboro. When he couldn't beat out Conor McDermott at right tackle down the stretch last season, the writing was on the wall. It was honestly surprising that they tendered him as a restricted free agent. From what I've gathered, both sides were ready to move on, with the Patriots pivoting to younger developmental tackles like rookie Sidy Sow and Andrew Stueber. New England gave Cajuste three years to prove himself, finding ways to keep him around through all the injuries. It was time to move on.

Q: How has Ty Montgomery progressed in his return from a season-ending injury last year? I believe he could fill the James White role in the offense. - Jeff McLoud

Montgomery is progressing well as a regular participant in the Patriots offseason program this spring. With the contact ramping up a bit in phase three, we should get a better understanding of where he is health-wise. There's good reason to feel optimistic that Montgomery could contribute as a pass-catching back with intriguing versatility. He was New England's best receiving back in camp last summer, looking like a natural safety valve that could challenge linebackers in space and to the edge. At the same time, his wide receiver background made him a viable chess piece to run routes flexed out wide. Montgomery had issues in the past, including last season, with staying healthy. But there's a clear path for him to make the roster as a lesser James White. I'm not sleeping on Montgomery.

Q: Isaiah Wynn knows the Pats system and got less than $5 million on a prove-it deal, so why wouldn't the Pats bring him back vs. a 34-year-old free agent? - Stan C

Wynn's time in New England ran its course. He became unplayable when the team flipped him to right tackle last season, and his disgruntled attitude from the outside looking in gave the impression that he wasn't happy here. Assuming the question is asking why Riley Reiff over Wynn, Reiff's been known throughout his career as a mentally tough tone-setter who emerges as a lead-by-example type of guy. He's a stop-gap on the field to a younger, more permanent solution. But I'd view those situations as unrelated. Both the team and Wynn seemed ready for a fresh start.

Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham.
Photo by Faith Worrell
Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Q: I think rookie QB Malik Cunningham has a chance to stick with the team this year and contribute some next year. What do you see happening? - David Brown

Although it was before they signed Justus Tavai, I wrote about New England's other three undrafted rookie additions here. The skinny version on Cunningham is that his short-term role will likely be as a scout-team quarterback, where he can prep the defense for mobile QBs while developing his throwing mechanics to improve his downfield accuracy and become more unpredictable with where he's going with the football. There's a chance the team will look into a position switch, but I think that comes after his development stalls at quarterback. Currently, my view is that Cunningham lacks the arm talent and consistency as a passer to push for a spot on the 53. But we'll see if his mobility proves worthy of a developmental athlete roster spot.

Q: How will all four of our cornerbacks (Gonzo, Marcus, Jack, Jon) all get consistent playing time every week? - #1 Pats Mascot Fan

As good as he looked in the early going as a rookie, Jack Jones will need to move mountains to unseat Marcus or Jon Jones for consistent playing time. For better or worse, you rarely see guys play after they cross BB. Gonzalez will start from day one on the boundary, Jonathan Jones will likely handle the field corner spot matching smaller speed receivers who play both inside and outside, and Marcus becomes the nickel. If Jack can work his way back into the rotation, that might free up Jon to play some deep safety, which could get all four corners on the field. But I don't think that will be a regular thing.

Q: If Mapu is the real deal, how long will it take for a rookie like him to become a major role player in the Pats defense? - @SoHeresWhatINo

As he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, Mapu's availability in the spring and summer is a significant factor in projecting his rookie role. If he's not healthy for the start of camp, Mapu might be one of those players who starts to come on in the second half of the year while potentially filling a role on special teams. I'd want to see him utilized in specific game-planned packages or third-down calls like the Patriots envisioned using Mack Wilson in year one, with the idea of making him a full-time inside linebacker by year two. But that's a specialized role with some strict rules, so he needs to be out there to learn it.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

With the Patriots offseason team activities ramping up, fans are wondering how roster competition will play out and what we'll be able to tell from the light practice sessions that start next week.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Which WRs will stick around?

Lots of early roster projecting in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Pats Draft Mean for Futures of Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu?

The headliners from the Patriots 2020 draft class will be free agents next offseason.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

With the arrival of the 2023 NFL Draft, Patriots fans are wondering how their team can make the most of their selections and get their team to the next level.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft

This week Patriots fans have an eye toward making an impact addition in the draft while wondering what under-the-radar players already on the roster could emerge.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Ranking Under-the-Radar Needs in Round One and Other Draft Questions

Could the Patriots select a player in the first round from a position other than wide receiver, tackle, or cornerback?

news

Patriots Mailbag: Draft needs, fits and potential breakouts come into focus post-Free Agency

Patriots fans are asking if the team has done enough in free agency, which targets could remain and how the draft is coming into focus.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Will free agency affect the Patriots draft strategy?

The Patriots continue to seek help in free agency while looking ahead toward the draft.

news

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

With the first week of free agency in the books, who are the players the Patriots could still target as the offseason continues?

news

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

With the start of free agency Patriots fans have questions about New England's approach to the team building process this spring.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more

This week's mailbag features a number of options at wide receiver as well as some draft plans.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising