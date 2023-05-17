Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

The Patriots give these undrafted rookies a fair shot to make the roster in training camp competitions, presenting a path for 38 players with the likes of David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, Malcolm Butler, Jakobi Meyers, J.C. Jackson, Adam Butler, Brandon Bolden, Brian Hoyer, and Gunner Olszewski making the team. Last season, special teamers Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell extended the streak to a 19th season.

"It's the culture here that guys get a fair shot," cornerback Jonathan Jones said, pointing to Malcolm Butler's success as a factor in his decision to sign with New England in 2016.

After selecting 12 players in the draft and having 75 veterans under contract, the Patriots have a thinner-than-usual group of undrafted rookies this year. Still, the three undrafted rookie signees can earn roster spots like their predecessors did.

New England's UDFA additions this season are quarterback Malik Cunningham (Louisville), tight end Johnny Lumpkin (Louisiana), and linebacker Jourdan Helig (Appalachian State).

Here is a breakdown of the three rookie signings and their best avenue to make the initial 53-man roster this summer:

QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

The discourse around the Patriots quarterback situation beyond QB-coach relationships relates to current NFL trends; the traditional pocket passer versus a toolsy dual-threat quarterback.

The top of New England's quarterback depth chart featuring incumbent starter Mac Jones and second-year QB Bailey Zappe is made up of stationary throwers. Although the young QB1 and backup aren't completely immobile, their legs aren't a threat to the defense. Furthermore, their middling mobility limits Jones and Zappe's playmaking ability out of structure.

The lion's share of quarterbacking is still done from the pocket, where accuracy, decision-making, and in-rhythm throwing trump all. However, the recent wave of second-reaction playmakers at the position, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, has many wanting more.

Nowadays, the question is, is it enough to be a smooth operator from the pocket who runs the offense efficiently while avoiding turnovers, or do you need more juice to the squeeze? The old prototype can succeed when surrounded by a well-crafted system plus elite playmakers. But the examples of that skill set propping up an offense are evaporating.

The Patriots hope that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and improving skill talent will propel Jones toward a highly efficient point guard at quarterback. At their peaks, you can win with that.

Still, even as an undrafted free agent, Cunningham presents the other side to the QB dilemma as an undersized (6-0, 192) but elite runner with 4.53-second speed, bringing an added dimension.

Before we get into what Cunningham brings to the table as a prospect, it's important to remember that he went undrafted because of his slender frame and just okay arm talent. Cunningham doesn't have an Allen or Mahomes-like arm cannon to make magic happen out-of-structure and off-platform. If that's what you're hoping for, he is not that.