Patriots make a series of roster moves

Sep 02, 2019 at 05:46 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Demaryius Thomas. The Patriots also announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed OL Colby Gossett, DL Gerri Green and OL Najee Toran to the practice squad and released OL Tyree St. Louis from the practice squad.

Thomas, 31, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos (2010-18) and the Houston Texans (2018) and was originally signed by New England as a free agent on April 16, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (22nd overall) by Denver in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He was traded by Denver to Houston on Oct. 30, 2018. Thomas was released by Houston on Feb. 12, 2019. He has played in 132 regular-season games with 118 starts and has 688 receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns. Thomas has started all 10 postseason games he has played in and totaled 53 receptions for 759 yards and six touchdowns. He was a member of Denver's Super Bowl 50 championship season.

Gossett, 24, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder began his rookie season on the Vikings practice squad before being added to the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster on Oct. 30, 2018. Gossett played in five games with four starts for the Cardinals. He was released by Arizona on Sept. 1, 2019.

Green, 23, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder appeared in 52 career games with 27 starts for the Bulldogs and totaled 161 tackles, 8½ sacks, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a team captain in 2018, Green started all 13 games and posted 31 tackles, 3½ sacks and one pass defensed. He was released by the Colts on Aug. 31, 2019.

Toran, 23, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers out of UCLA on May 1, 2018. The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder was released by the 49ers at the end of training camp last year and spent the majority of the season on San Francisco's practice squad with a brief stint on the 49ers 53-man roster. Toran did not appear in any games. He was released by San Francisco on Aug. 31, 2019.

St. Louis, 22, was originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.) on May 2, 2019. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder was released by New England on Aug. 31 and added to the practice squad on Sept. 1. St. Louis started at both left and right tackle during his college career. St. Louis made 34 consecutive starts for the Hurricanes to close out his collegiate career, with the last 13 starts coming at left tackle.

