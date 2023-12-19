Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

Harris, 23, was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (183rd overall) out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder, began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13. He played in five games with one start last year and recorded 18 carries for 52 yards with one touchdown. Harris was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was signed to the practice squad. He was elevated for the last two weeks and saw his first action of the year vs. Kansas City last Sunday, scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run.

Hooper, 23, is re-joining the New England practice squad after being signed on Sept. 13 and released on Sept. 26. He was originally signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern State on May 5, 2023. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, was released by Green Bay on Aug. 29, 2023. After being released by New England, Hooper spent time on the Arizona practice squad before being released on Dec. 12. He appeared in 46 games with 33 starts during his five collegiate seasons, posting 100 total tackles, three interceptions and 21 passes defensed.