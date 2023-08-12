Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 10 - 02:45 PM | Tue Aug 15 - 11:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/10

Bill Belichick 8/10: "Just a step in the process"

Zappe lofts 27-yard dime to leaping Tyquan Thornton

Daniel Ekuale overpowers Stroud for 13-yard sack

C.J. Stroud throws interception to Mills on QB's second pass of preseason

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

Training Camp Recap: The Patriots Defense Continues to Dominate

Seven Takeaways From the Third Week of Training Camp for the Patriots

Day 12 Blogservations: Preparations for Texans taking shape

Analysis: Patriots Reunite With Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Trey Flowers

Patriots Mailbag: Training Camp Studs, O-Line Concerns as Preseason Arrives

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB C.J. Marable, and OL Micah Vanterpool. To make room on the roster the Patriots released LB Olakunle Fatukasi  and rookie free agent S Jourdan Heilig. 

Aug 12, 2023 at 04:38 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed RB C.J. Marable, and OL Micah Vanterpool. To make room on the roster the Patriots released LB Olakunle Fatukasi (pronounced O-la-COON-lay - fa-TOO-kah-see) and rookie free agent S Jourdan Heilig.

Marable, 26, originally signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent out of Coastal Carolina on Aug. 24, 2021. The 5-10, 200-pounder, was released by Chicago on May 14, 2021. He spent the last two seasons playing in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions and helped lead the team to back-to-back championships. Last season, Marable had 1,079 all-purpose yards for the Stallions – 525 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards and 319 return yards. He also had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Vanterpool, 24, played both guard and tackle during his college career at Hawaii (2017-22). The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started all 13 games in 2022 at right guard and was named All-Mountain West second team. He signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL late in the spring season and was inactive for the final two games.

Fatukasi, 24, was signed by New England on Jan. 18, 2023. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on May 13, 2022. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in 13 games and registered six special teams tackles. Fatukasi was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 13 and finished the 2022 campaign on the Denver Broncos practice squad after being signed on Dec. 16.

Heilig, 22, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder, played four seasons at Appalachian State as a linebacker. He played in 51 games and finished with 34 totals tackles on defense.

