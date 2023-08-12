Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed RB C.J. Marable, and OL Micah Vanterpool. To make room on the roster the Patriots released LB Olakunle Fatukasi (pronounced O-la-COON-lay - fa-TOO-kah-see) and rookie free agent S Jourdan Heilig.

Marable, 26, originally signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent out of Coastal Carolina on Aug. 24, 2021. The 5-10, 200-pounder, was released by Chicago on May 14, 2021. He spent the last two seasons playing in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions and helped lead the team to back-to-back championships. Last season, Marable had 1,079 all-purpose yards for the Stallions – 525 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards and 319 return yards. He also had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Vanterpool, 24, played both guard and tackle during his college career at Hawaii (2017-22). The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started all 13 games in 2022 at right guard and was named All-Mountain West second team. He signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL late in the spring season and was inactive for the final two games.

Fatukasi, 24, was signed by New England on Jan. 18, 2023. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on May 13, 2022. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in 13 games and registered six special teams tackles. Fatukasi was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 13 and finished the 2022 campaign on the Denver Broncos practice squad after being signed on Dec. 16.