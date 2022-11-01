Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie OL Hayden Howerton and veteran P Michael Palardy (pronounced – puh-lar-DEE) to the practice squad and released DL Ron'Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Palardy, 30, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Tennessee in 2014. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2016-20) and season with the Miami Dolphins (2021). Overall, he has played in 72 NFL games and has punted 321 times for a 45.2-yard average with 118 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He has also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Toronto Argonauts, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Howerton, 23, went to training camp with the Tennessee Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was released by Tennessee on Aug. 30. He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.

Carter, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 19, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 269-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Dallas on April 27, 2020, out of James Madison. He split his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad and 53-man roster and the Indianapolis 53-man roster. After being released by Dallas following training camp in 2021, he signed with Arizona to the practice squad and then was signed by Houston to the 53-man roster. Carter spent time with Arizona and Pittsburgh in the 2022 offseason. Overall, he has played in four NFL games; three with Dallas in 2020 and one in 2021 with Houston.

Vizcaino, 26, was originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022, and was released at the end of training camp before having two separate stints on the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Vizcaino has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.