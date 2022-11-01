Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie OL Hayden Howerton and veteran P Michael Palardy to the practice squad and released DL Ron’Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad. 

Palardy, 30, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Tennessee in 2014. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2016-20) and season with the Miami Dolphins (2021). Overall, he has played in 72 NFL games and has punted 321 times for a 45.2-yard average with 118 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He has also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Toronto Argonauts, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Howerton, 23, went to training camp with the Tennessee Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was released by Tennessee on Aug. 30. He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.

Carter, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 19, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 269-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Dallas on April 27, 2020, out of James Madison. He split his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad and 53-man roster and the Indianapolis 53-man roster. After being released by Dallas following training camp in 2021, he signed with Arizona to the practice squad and then was signed by Houston to the 53-man roster. Carter spent time with Arizona and Pittsburgh in the 2022 offseason. Overall, he has played in four NFL games; three with Dallas in 2020 and one in 2021 with Houston.

Vizcaino, 26, was originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022, and was released at the end of training camp before having two separate stints on the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Vizcaino has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.

news

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

