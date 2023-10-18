Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad.

Bradley-King, 25, is in his third NFL season after originally joining Washington as a seventh-round draft pick (240th overall) out of Baylor in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 248-pounder, has spent part of the last two seasons on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for Washington, seeing action in four games and accumulating six total tackles. Bradley-King spent the first month of the 2023 season on the Washington practice squad before being released on Oct. 16.

Taylor, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Memphis in 2020. The 6-foor-2, 217-pounder, spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football injury list. He spent time in 2021,2022 and 2023 on the active roster and practice squad for Green Bay, seeing action in 27 regular season games and accumulated 44 rushing attempts for 151 yards with one touchdown and eight receptions for 48 yards. Taylor began the 2023 season on the Green Bay practice squad and was elevated for four games. He was released by Green Bay on Oct. 10.

Jones, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 27. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie agent out of Colorado State on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, began his rookie campaign on the Arizona practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December. Overall, he played in four games last season for the Cardinals as a reserve and finished with six total tackles. Jones was released by Arizona on May 15, 2023 and claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 16, 2023. He was released by Pittsburgh on Aug. 28, 2023.