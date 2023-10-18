Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Oct 18 - 04:00 PM | Thu Oct 19 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad. 

Oct 18, 2023 at 05:08 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad.

Bradley-King, 25, is in his third NFL season after originally joining Washington as a seventh-round draft pick (240th overall) out of Baylor in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 248-pounder, has spent part of the last two seasons on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for Washington, seeing action in four games and accumulating six total tackles. Bradley-King spent the first month of the 2023 season on the Washington practice squad before being released on Oct. 16.

Taylor, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Memphis in 2020. The 6-foor-2, 217-pounder, spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football injury list. He spent time in 2021,2022 and 2023 on the active roster and practice squad for Green Bay, seeing action in 27 regular season games and accumulated 44 rushing attempts for 151 yards with one touchdown and eight receptions for 48 yards. Taylor began the 2023 season on the Green Bay practice squad and was elevated for four games. He was released by Green Bay on Oct. 10.

Jones, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 27. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie agent out of Colorado State on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, began his rookie campaign on the Arizona practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December. Overall, he played in four games last season for the Cardinals as a reserve and finished with six total tackles. Jones was released by Arizona on May 15, 2023 and claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 16, 2023. He was released by Pittsburgh on Aug. 28, 2023.

Luther, 23, was originally signed by the N.Y. Jets as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2023 out of Gardner-Webb. The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder, was released by the Jets on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2023. Luther spent three years at Wofford prior to transferring to Gardner-Webb. He played in 12 games last season with two starts and finished with 55 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Patriots announced today that they have activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list, elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the L.A. Chargers.
news

Patriots Sign DL Trysten Hill to the Practice Squad; Release P Corliss Waitman from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran DL Trysten Hill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released P Corliss Waitman from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign DL Manny Jones to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Manny Jones to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve and released defensive back William Hooper from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign QB Will Grier to the 53-man Roster from the Cincinnati Practice Squad; Place DB Marcus Jones on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne 10/18: "We're better than what we're showing"

Patriots ​wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 10/18: "We've got to find a way to come out and play better"

Patriots ​running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/18: "Football is my life"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 10/18: "We've got to be able to adapt"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/18: "Getting ready to play Buffalo"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Tyquan Thornton 10/17: "It's not about me, it's about the whole offense"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising