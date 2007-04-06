Patriots Mock Draft Version 2

Desmond Bishop, ILB Cal (6-1, 239)** - Bishop is one of the better run-stuffing linebackers in the draft. He's not blazing fast and won't wow anyone running the 40, but when you see him on the field he just makes plays. Bishop led the Pac-10 with 124 tackles last year, so he's proven to be a force against the run.

Bishop is that big, physical linebacker the Patriots haven't had since Ted Johnson retired. He's very productive playing in the box and Bishop has the size to take on bigger offensive linemen. He trimmed down to 239 pounds so he could improve his speed for pro scouts but his natural playing weight is closer to 245 pounds, with the frame to carry 250. Bishop played some 3-4 at Cal but still needs to improve in coverage. At the Combine he said his favorite thing to do is take on big guards and throw them off to the side before making a tackle. Sounds like the kind of linebacker that would be a good fit in the Patriots scheme.

Round 6B

Chris Denman, OT Fresno State (6-6, 315) – Denman is the kind of late-round project the Patriots coaching staff loves to get its hands on. He began his college career at Fresno State as a defensive end. Since then, Denman has gained over 100 pounds. He's a big, physical tackle who excels in the run game. Because he's such a mauler, some people believe Denman will play guard at the pro level.

Denman is a raw prospect with upside and that's something teams look for in the later rounds of the draft. Because he isn't very quick, Denman may be better suited at guard in the Patriots system but he has the ability and upside to be a valuable reserve if the right coach (Dante Scarnecchia) gets a hold of him.

Round 6C

C.J. Wilson, CB Baylor (6-1, 196) – Wilson is a guy who really stood out to us when we watched all the defensive backs. He's a versatile player who can line up at both safety and corner in the NFL. Wilson was a real playmaker Baylor and showed good ball skills on tape. Bill Belichick has selected a lot of players from Baylor during his coaching career. Wilson is a guy who can come in and play special teams, while adding more depth at defensive back. At this point in the draft a team is looking for a playmaker with some upside, and I think Wilson possesses both of those qualities.

Round 6D

Ryne Robinson, WR Miami (5-9, 180) – Robinson is a late-round receiver I really like. He's coming into the draft under the radar but Robinson was very productive in college and has impressive physical skills. As a junior, Robinson caught 75 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns. He had an even better senior season, finishing with 91 receptions for 1,178 yards and eight scores. He finished his career at Miami, Ohio averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

On tape, Robinson showed he's fearless going over the middle and racked up a lot of yards after the catch. He has great hands and is also a crisp route runner. He's not very big but Robinson is a tough guy who breaks a lot of tackles for his size. He's a dangerous deep threat, although he turned a lot of short receptions into long gains as well. Robinson is also an explosive kick returner because he gets upfield quickly. In my opinion, Robinson is a big-time sleeper and would be a great selection by the Patriots in the later rounds of the draft.

Round 7

Jeff Rowe, QB Nevada (6-5, 226) – I think with four sixth round selections and a seventh, the Patriots will pick a young quarterback in this draft. Who that quarterback will be I have no idea, but Rowe is a nice player that could still be on the board in Round 7.

Rowe was the MVP of the East-West Shrine Game and was productive as Nevada's starting quarterback over the last three years. In his last two seasons, Rowe connected on 63 percent of his passes, while throwing 38 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in Nevada's "Pistol" offense.

Rowe has a long way to go before he's ready to step on the field in the NFL but he's accurate, throws a nice ball and moves around well in the pocket. If the Patriots decide to go with a quarterback late in the draft, Rowe – along with Central Missouri State's Toby Korrodi and Idaho State's Matt Gutierrez – could be possible targets.