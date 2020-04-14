Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Apr 14 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots offseason workout program likely to start virtually 

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting New England's spring workout schedule.

Apr 14, 2020 at 09:50 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-donta-hightower-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

New England's offseason workout program, which was slated to begin this coming Monday, will almost certainly still take place, albeit at a slightly later start date and with newly enacted parameters.

This past Monday night, the league and the union representing its players agreed on a revised format for offseason training amid the ongoing global shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Club facilities remain shuttered around the NFL as a result of stay-at-home orders in most states, but under the updated guidelines, teams can begin conducting workouts, providing classroom instruction, and hosting non-football education programs on a virtual basis.

Teams with new head coaches, which were supposed to start their annual programs on April 6, will now begin on April 20, this coming Monday. Teams like the Patriots who have returning head coaches were originally scheduled to commence on that same date, but can now kick their programs off a week later, on Monday, April 27, two days after the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft.

Normally, NFL teams begin their three-stage offseason workout programs in early-to mid-April, ramping up from non-padded light workouts at the outset and winding down in June with on-field practice sessions in limited padding – a subject detailed extensively here on patriots.com last year at this time.

Several new rules apply to the 2020 program schedule, including:

  • This year's Phase One/Virtual Period will occur on-line and from afar, as players and coaches respect the social distancing restrictions now commonplace throughout societies worldwide;
  • If any team elects not to begin its virtual offseason program on the aforementioned dates, it will not be allowed to take part in remaining phases, even if in-person, on-field activities are permitted by that time;
  • Phase One/Virtual Period is voluntary for players, but participants are eligible for daily stipends, plus any offseason workout bonuses specified in their respective contracts;
  • Teams can outfit players with as much as $1,500 worth of equipment for virtual workouts;
  • Phase One/Virtual Period will consist of up to four hours of virtual training per day, four days each week (two hours in classroom study, the other two devoted to strength and conditioning);
  • On May 15, the end of this new Phase One/Virtual Period, the league will determine if, based on societal conditions at the time, teams can re-open their facilities;
  • To maintain competitive fairness, no team will be allowed to re-open its facilities until all 32 teams are able to do so in their respective communities;
  • Remaining phases would begin on May 18, either on a continued virtual basis or in person, if club facilities have re-opened;
  • All teams must conclude spring workouts by June 26.

These guidelines came to light hours after Patriots head coach Bill Belichick conducted a media conference call Monday afternoon, April 13. During that Q&A with reporters, Belichick was asked about the challenges he and other coaches face in evaluating players at this time of year under these unusual working conditions. In his response, he made reference to the last time there was limited contact between players and coaches, back during the labor lockout of 2011.

"The answer for us," Belichick began, "is how to maximize the opportunity we have. If you compare this to the lockout, everybody had a lot of facilities available and they could work out wherever they wanted. That's more limited this time, but we weren't allowed to have any contact with the players. We couldn't talk to the veteran players, we couldn't talk to the first-year players, and in fact we couldn't even sign the players that weren't drafted until right before training camp. So, the opportunity to communicate and teach was very, very limited then.

"Now… the opportunity to train for some players may be more limited, but our opportunity to communicate with them and teach them, even though it's remote, is infinitely better than what it was during the lockout. So, from a teaching standpoint, we can get a lot of teaching done that we weren't able to do nine, 10 years ago in a similar but different situation."

Belichick expressed optimism that his team can still operate under the unorthodox conditions, but acknowledged that some aspects won't be quite as optimal as if this were a normal spring workout period.

"You just don't have that good base to fall back on that we've been used to in the spring," he added. "At least, it doesn't appear that way now. Maybe that will change."

At this point, NFL training camps are still scheduled to open in late July, as usual. That, of course, is subject to change depending on how the coronavirus situation continues to unfold.

Related Content

news

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense.

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

With just over two weeks to go, fans are locked in on the NFL Draft and which prospects would be the best fits for the Patriots.

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Nominations for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame are due and three players made the cut.

news

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

news

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

With the NFL draft just weeks away, here are the positions and players that have been most often connected to the Patriots 21st overall selection.

news

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

Multiple reports indicate the Patriots have acquired WR DeVante Parker from Miami.

news

Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

The NFL announced each team's OTA schedule on Friday, with the Patriots slated to kick off their training program in just two weeks.

news

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban discuss Crimson Tide-to-Patriots pipeline at Alabama Pro Day

The legendary coaches go way back, and that personal relationship has benefitted both teams tremendously.

news

Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump

The Patriots owner is happy with what he saw in Jones' rookie season, and looks forward to seeing how the quarterback embraces his leadership role in Year 2.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft

Are you ready for the NFL Draft? The New England Patriots are set to make their draft selections at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28. Who will be the next Patriots pick to walk across the draft stage in Las Vegas?

Patriots Foundation hosts Operation Shower to provide "Welcome Baby" boxes to expecting military mothers

The New England Patriots Foundation, joined by David Andrews, Will Sherman and Tre Nixon, teamed up with Operation Shower and PepsiCo to pack, deliver and distribute "Welcome Baby" boxes to expecting military families at Fort Devens Army Base.

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.

An NFL Draft Wish Come True

20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising