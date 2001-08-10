Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 22 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jun 27 - 11:55 AM

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Patriots open with 14-0 victory

FOXBOROUGH – It may be early in the preseason, but New England couldn’t have asked for a much better beginning following a 14-0 shutout of the Super Bowl runner-up New York Giants at Foxboro Stadium Friday night.

Aug 10, 2001 at 06:01 PM

FOXBOROUGH – It may be early in the preseason, but New England couldn't have asked for a much better beginning following a 14-0 shutout of the Super Bowl runner-up New York Giants at Foxboro Stadium Friday night.

The Patriots defense held the Giants to 92 net yards of offense, and rookie kicker provided four field goals, including a 53-yarder on his first try. While there were certainly areas to work on, New England's defense never allowed their opponents any flow.

"Defensively we played a fairly solid game overall," Head Coach Bill Belichick said. "We had plenty of mistakes out there that didn't show up, but they hustled well and they tackled well. Overall I thought the game operation was not bad for the first game. There are plenty of things to work on, but plenty of positives as well."

Always the coach, Belichick said there was room for improvement on defense. The average person would be hard-pressed to find fault with anything. When the first-unit defense was on the field against New York's top offense, the Patriots forced Kerry Collins to go three-and-out on three of the first four series. The fourth series lasted just four plays and went for 11 yards before linebacker Bryan Cox intercepted a pass over the middle.

Third-down defense, a major problem for New England last season, was very strong. The Patriots held their guests to just 3-of-13 conversions (23 percent). New York, hurt by the absence of running back Tiki Barber and center Dusty Ziegler, were held to a minute 55 yards on 19 carries. The Giants quarterbacks were just 9-of-28 for 51 yards, but sacks by linebacker Maugaula Tuitele and safety Antwan Harris lowered the net passing yardage to a lowly 37 yards.

Linebacker Matt Chatham actually scored for the defense in the fourth quarter. He wrapped up running back Omar Bacon in the end zone for a safety, which made the score 11-0 at the time.

While the defense keyed the victory, the Patriots had plenty to feel good about on both offense and special teams. Quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, Damon Huard and Tom Brady were all able to move the ball, combining to complete 20-of-30 passes for 214 yards. Michael Bishop struggled with the last offense, completing just 2-of-7 for 21 yards.

Bledsoe played the first two series, and nearly had a touchdown on the first drive. Starting from the New England 49-yard line, J.R. Redmond opened with a 5-yard run and Bledsoe hit Troy Brown for an 11-yard out pattern. His next attempt was a bomb down the right sideline for David Patten, who was two steps behind the closest defender. It would have been a walk-in, 35-yard scoring pass, but the ball was just inches out of Patten's reach. Throughout practice all week Bledsoe and Patten have hooked up for several long plays.

The drive stalled when Damien Woody had a bad snap on a shotgun play, but punter Brad Costello pinned the Giants at their own 1-yard line with a perfect 39-yard pooch. Tebucky Jones downed the ball for the first of several big plays in the kicking game.

The next big play came from Pochman on the next offensive series for New England. Starting at the New York 46, Bledsoe avoided a sack on first down and connected with Brown for 22 yards. Michael Strahan then abused the Patriots make-shift line on the next two plays, sacking Bledsoe twice for a combined 15 yards. Brandon Short helped on the first sack.

With the Patriots pushed back to the 35 on fourth-down, Pochman came on for his first professional attempt. He drilled the 53-yarder down the middle and gave New England a 3-0 lead.

"I was not really nervous," Pochman said. "I have known Lee Johnson for a long time, and he's kind of been my training partner. Having him as my holder, he was able to keep me focused on what I was doing, instead of me getting caught up in what was going on around me. I actually felt pretty good, and I attribute much of that to him helping me out."

Pochman made three more field goals in the game. He hit on attempts of 53, 23, 25 and 21, but missed a 43-yard try. Costello and Dan Hadenfledt combined to pin six of their eight punts inside the Giants' 20-yard line, including two at the 1-yard line. Sean Morey had a blocked punt in the fourth quarter, and the coverage units were strong all night.

The major area of concern for New England continued to be the red zone. Despite three trips inside New York's 20, the Patriots failed to come away with any touchdowns. The most agonizing of the three came with Huard at the helm in the second quarter following the Cox interception.

Starting at the New York 45, New England converted two third downs and had the ball on first down at the 15 following a 14-yard run by Marc Edwards. A pair of Redmond runs made it third-and-three at the 8-yard line before time ran out in the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Huard converted his third third-down play with a 6-yard pass to Patten (3 catches, 31 yards), making it first-and-goal at the 2. Redmond ran twice more for a loss of 3 yards, and Huard's try for Torrance Small went out of the end zone, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal.

"We need to sharpen up some things down there," Belichick said. "It was a little disappointing to not be able to get it into the end zone. We need to be a little more efficient down there."

The team will not practice tomorrow. New England's next workout will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bryant College.

Notes

-- The flags at the stadium were flown at half-mast in memory for quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein. A moment of silence was held before the game, and Belichick led the team in a second moment of silence in the locker room after the game. All the coaches wore shirts with the initials D.R. on the sleeve for the coach, who died suddenly last Monday.

-- Wide receiver Torrance Small had to leave the game with a laceration in his leg. The wound required several stitches to close up, but it is not considered a very serious injury.

-- New England's offense was certainly spread out. Passes were caught by 14 different receivers, led by Curtis Jackson (3 catches, 40 yards) and Patten (3, 30). Antowain Smith and Walter Williams each carried the ball 10 times, and Smith had a team-high 50 yards. Fullback Marc Edwards was impressive with four carries for 19 yards.

-- Defensive tackle Riddick Parker led the defense with five tackles, while rookie safety Hakim Akbar had four stops, plus two on special teams. Girardie Mercer, Reggie Grimes, T.J. Turner and Rob Holmberg all batted passes.

-- New England was able to add Hadenfeldt to the roster because of a roster exemption. The team has an exemption because Terry Glenn has left camp. If he returns, the team will have to remove somebody from the roster.

-- It was the second consecutive preseason opener shutout for the Patriots, who blanked San Francisco 20-0 in the Hall of Fame game a year ago. It was also just the second preseason shutout in team history.

-- Bledsoe, Lawyer Milloy and Larry Izzo served as the team captains for the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 26 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

After losing a coach and mentor this fall, Leominster honored Ricky White by winning the 2023 New England Patriots Girls High School Flag Football championship.

news

Die Patriots kommen für eine Woche nach Deutschland!

Mitte Juli ist es wieder soweit und die Patriots kommen für eine Woche nach Deutschland! Hier findet ihr alle Infos.

news

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Bud Light sponsors newest field-level game day activation and hospitality space in the NFL and MLS.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising