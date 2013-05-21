Patriots OTA observations from afar of players with no jersey numbers...

](/node/46001)--Jenkins and big-money free agent addition Danny Amendola spent a lot of time working with Tom Brady and the quarterbacks, especially when the rest of the team was working through special teams drills on the other field.

--Amendola looked very quick and shifty in his route running, and caught the ball well in his first step toward replacing slot pass-catching machine Wes Welker in New England.

--Leon Washington looked very quick returning kickoffs during special teams work, as the free agent addition looks to add a boost to New England's lackluster return game. The next returner in line (beyond his high socks, I couldn't tell who he was) didn't fare as well. He was bobbling and fumbling the ball all over the place.

--Josh McDaniels was quite active in the practice, even working as a right defensive end pass rusher to give Nate Solder a look in one drill. McDaniels got the edge on Solder on one rep, but his bull rush was less successful on the next snap.

--Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio was on the field taking a very hands-on, coaching-like role in the workout.

--Brian Daboll – an offensive assistant whose role with the team is rather undefined despite his credentials as a former offensive coordinator with three different teams – seemed to be working with the offensive line, and maybe the tackles in particular.

--Unlike the last two years, Chris Simms, a coaching and scouting assistant with the team the last two seasons, was not seen on the field during the offseason workout.

--Former Patriots linebacker Don Davis was on the field observing and chatting with strength coach Harold Nash, according to reports.