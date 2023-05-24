Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice 

4. Full Steam Ahead on the Rookie Wide Receiver Hype Train?

It's uncommon to see two sixth-rounders receive this much post-draft hype. But Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas have legit upside. Boutte's health and overall mindset will determine his standing on the roster, while Douglas's speed and ability to play through contact needs to translate at this level. With four veterans in the mix, there's an opening for at least one of the rookies to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Would the Pats, who typically keep five wideouts (not including Matthew Slater), entertain keeping six receivers? It's also possible that either Boutte or Douglas pushes a veteran to the trade block. Although the spring is a teaching period, this is when the foundation is laid for those camp battles this summer.

5. Who are the Early Front Runners to Start on the Offensive Line?

Last spring, we arrived to Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn flipping sides at tackle. Brown's whereabouts and who has the inside track at the other tackle spot, likely a competition between free agent additions Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, will be telling. The Patriots are banking on those three veterans, who, admittedly, all have varying question marks, to stabilize the offensive tackle spots. The success or failure of the current options along the offensive line will significantly impact if this offense turns itself around this season.

Another offensive line-related topic is also the beginning of the Adrian Klemm era. My understanding is that the Patriots significantly watered down their blocking system a year ago, with fewer controls at the line of scrimmage for veteran center David Andrews and the quarterback, which led to constant issues. The five-man unit also wasn't playing on a string, leading to individual and assignment-based breakdowns. The Patriots new coaching staff needs to re-established a blocking system and baseline fundamentals that were hallmarks of the dynasty-era Pats under Dante Scarnnechia. It doesn't need to be Scar's playbook, per se, but it should match the level of sophistication.

6. RB Roulette: Replacing Damien Harris and Will a Receiving Back Emerge?