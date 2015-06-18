Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft leads Hall of Fame trip to Israel

Jun 18, 2015 at 05:50 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

"Touchdown in Israel: Mission of Excellence" with Robert Kraft

Nineteen members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will embark on a week-long tour of Israel in a historic trip called "Touchdown in Israel: Mission of Excellence", sponsored by Robert Kraft. Check out photos from the trip.

dsp_5246.jpg
1 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5290.jpg
2 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5304.jpg
3 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5358.jpg
4 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5362.jpg
5 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5375.jpg
6 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5398.jpg
7 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5406.jpg
8 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5416.jpg
9 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5423.jpg
10 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5455.jpg
11 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5469.jpg
12 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5473.jpg
13 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5476.jpg
14 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5513.jpg
15 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5521.jpg
16 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5536.jpg
17 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5549.jpg
18 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5557.jpg
19 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5578.jpg
20 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5587.jpg
21 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5605.jpg
22 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5612.jpg
23 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp15284.jpg
24 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp15289.jpg
25 / 135
Photo by David Silverman
dsp_5726.jpg
26 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5738.jpg
27 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5757.jpg
28 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5776.jpg
29 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5781.jpg
30 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5782.jpg
31 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5792.jpg
32 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5799.jpg
33 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5814.jpg
34 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5838.jpg
35 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5860.jpg
36 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5870.jpg
37 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5880.jpg
38 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5900.jpg
39 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5904.jpg
40 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5914.jpg
41 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5917.jpg
42 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5930.jpg
43 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5941.jpg
44 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5946.jpg
45 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5962.jpg
46 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5966.jpg
47 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5977.jpg
48 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5989.jpg
49 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5998.jpg
50 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5999.jpg
51 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6001.jpg
52 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6005.jpg
53 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6012.jpg
54 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6019.jpg
55 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6052.jpg
56 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp15630.jpg
57 / 135
dsp15635.jpg
58 / 135
dsp15674.jpg
59 / 135
dsp15685.jpg
60 / 135
dsp15719.jpg
61 / 135
dsp_5702.jpg
62 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5706.jpg
63 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_5712.jpg
64 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6244.jpg
65 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6193.jpg
66 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6246.jpg
67 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6303.jpg
68 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6309.jpg
69 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6315.jpg
70 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
dsp_6294.jpg
71 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6788.jpg
72 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6795.jpg
73 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6817.jpg
74 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6836.jpg
75 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6849.jpg
76 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6869.jpg
77 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6900.jpg
78 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6921.jpg
79 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6931.jpg
80 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6951.jpg
81 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_6975.jpg
82 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7000.jpg
83 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7014.jpg
84 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7019.jpg
85 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7044.jpg
86 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7062.jpg
87 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7065.jpg
88 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7083.jpg
89 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp_7097.jpg
90 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150620_dsp15866.jpg
91 / 135
20150620_dsp15917.jpg
92 / 135
20150620_dsp15967.jpg
93 / 135
20150620_dsp16031.jpg
94 / 135
20150620_dsp_6775.jpg
95 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7866.jpg
96 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7879.jpg
97 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7901.jpg
98 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7904.jpg
99 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7914.jpg
100 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7920.jpg
101 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7950.jpg
102 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7958.jpg
103 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7975.jpg
104 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7994.jpg
105 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8022.jpg
106 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8035.jpg
107 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8052.jpg
108 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8072.jpg
109 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8082.jpg
110 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8091.jpg
111 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8099.jpg
112 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8108.jpg
113 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8158.jpg
114 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8173.jpg
115 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8239.jpg
116 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
Patriots Cheerleaders Mary and Jennifer P. at the CBS Scene Away Game Viewing Event
117 / 135

Patriots Cheerleaders Mary and Jennifer P. at the CBS Scene Away Game Viewing Event

David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8280.jpg
118 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_8315.jpg
119 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp16443.jpg
120 / 135
20150621_dsp16461.jpg
121 / 135
20150621_nep062115-0032.jpg
122 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0115.jpg
123 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0145.jpg
124 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0212.jpg
125 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0247.jpg
126 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0281.jpg
127 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0296.jpg
128 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0299.jpg
129 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0325.jpg
130 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0342.jpg
131 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0349.jpg
132 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_nep062115-0383.jpg
133 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7708.jpg
134 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
20150621_dsp_7715.jpg
135 / 135
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
Robert Kraft is clearly the foundation of football in Patriots Nation.

And though many fans may not be aware of it, the New England owner is very much the foundation of football a half a world away as the sport strives to take route in Israel.

In an attempt to continue to grow the sport in that country Kraft is generously leading a trip this week to Israel bringing 19 Pro Football Hall of Famers with him to the Holy Land, with the group having left Logan Airport this past Tuesday and touching down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The trip, called "Touchdown In Israel: Mission of Excellence," will give some of the greatest players to ever play the game the opportunity to see the growth of football in Israel as well as experience one of the most historic lands on earth.

Beyond Kraft, the travel party also includes Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer. The list of Hall of Famers ranges from former Patriots such as linebacker Andre Tippett, guard John Hannah and cornerback Mike Haynes to the likes of NFL legends Curtis Martin, Raymond Berry, Tim Brown, Thurman Thomas and others.

During the week in Israel, Kraft, Dermer and the Hall of Famers will meet with members of the local football league. The group will attend a scrimmage for the new Israel national football team and then enjoy a football celebration with players and fans over at the Kraft Family Stadium, which has been a hotbed of American football since it opened in 1999.

"This is remarkable," Avi Eastman, head coach of the Israel Football League's Judean Rebels, told The Times of Israel.

Eastman grew up in the U.S., in Kansas City, and now has three sons that play in Israel.

"These are some of the same guys I used to cheer and boo as a kid," Eastman raved.

The scrimmage is a chance for the new Israeli national tackle team to get some practice in leading up to its first official game in Spain at the end of the summer. In addition to Kraft, Dermer and the Hall of Fame players, the scrimmage will take place in front of Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and American Football in Israel President Steve Leibowitz.

Tippett, Hannah, Haynes and the rest of the Hall of Famers will share tips and stories with the Israeli players and fans, while also posing for photos.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime trip for the Americans as well a unique opportunity for the budding Israeli players and their fans.

It's also just the latest example Kraft's dedication and contributions to the game of football – literally all over the world.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

