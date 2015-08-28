Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 15 - 11:55 PM

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers

Patriots-Panthers Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax

New England heads south to take on the Panthers in the "all important" third preseason game.

Aug 28, 2015 at 01:53 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Bill Belichick acknowledged this week that he and his team use the lead up to the third preseason game as a preview to the normal schedule that will become weekly reality in the regular season.

Now, that doesn't mean that Friday night's third preseason game in Carolina against the Panthers is as important as some may make it out to be, but it is clearly the closest thing to meaningful action prior to the Sept. 10 season opener against the Steelers.

That should lead to extended playing time for the "starters" on both sides of the ball. It could also mean the debut of some players who've yet to play this summer based on health, rehab or precaution plans.

It's another marquee matchup of QBs, too. Tom Brady's squad will face former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton after two weeks spent battling future Hall of Famers Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

Belichick and Co. have spent the week treating preparations for the Panthers as closely as they could to a regular season scenario, which may or may not manifest itself in the action on the field.

The added "importance" of the game in mind, here are a few aspects of Friday night's matchup in Carolina to keep an eye on as the" real" football of the regular season draws another important step closer:

Get Brady going! - Tom Brady's playing time this preseason hasn't been very impressive He's had four three-and-outs in five series of action. He's completed just three passes, although he did have a couple others end as bad drops. Regardless, it would be good for all involved to get the first offense going, especially in the expected extended playing time. Like all quarterbacks, Brady is at his best when he's comfortable, in-sync and on the same page with the rest of his offense. Regardless of how long he lasts against the Panthers, improvement from his first two performances of the summer would be nice. It would also be notable if Brady doesn't get as much playing time this week as he has in the past in the third preseason game. Could that be a sign was to what the Patriots are expecting/preparing for in terms of Brady's pending four-game suspension to open the season? As is so often the case, No. 12 will be No. 1 on the list of things to watch for.

Debut night? - Plenty of seemingly important Patriots have yet to play this summer. That group includes Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Scott Chandler, Jerod Mayo, Dont'a Hightower, Ryan Wendell and, obviously, newly-signed receiver Reggie Wayne. All, save maybe for Wendell, would seem to have a chance to play on Friday night if Belichick so chooses. There is probably not a pressing need, necessarily, for any in the group to get out there against the Panthers. But it's always better to see a player perform, get reps and knock the rust off than it is to assume he'll be ready for some Randy Moss-like opening day debut. And if Wayne does get on the field just a few days after arriving in Foxborough, many will get a first chance to decide for themselves if the legendary Colts pass catcher has anything left in the tank to help the Patriots this fall.

Prepare for Roethlisberger - Not a lot of game planning or scheme will be decided on Friday night. But, going against Newton is a bit of a tune-up to prepare for opening night opponent Ben Roethlisberger. Newton is a big, physical passer with a strong arm and the ability to make things happen with his legs. He runs more than his Steelers counterpart, which also is a good test for New England's defensive ends and linebackers, especially Chandler Jones who gets sucked down inside too far too often against such opponents and gives up the edge. Getting after and getting some success against Newton, who has few receivers to work with, might be a nice defensive step toward defending Roethlisberger's Steelers.

Players to Watch: Patriots at Panthers

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart shares his players to watch during the Patriots preseason game against the Panthers.

20150826-watch-brown.jpg
1 / 10
20150826-watch-collins.jpg
2 / 10
20150826-watch-easley.jpg
3 / 10
20150826-watch-edelman.jpg
4 / 10
20150826-watch-harper.jpg
5 / 10
20150826-watch-mason.jpg
6 / 10
20150826-watch-mccourty.jpg
7 / 10
20150826-watch-ryan.jpg
8 / 10
20150826-watch-wayne.jpg
9 / 10
20150826-watch-white.jpg
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Settling in the secondary? - Will Devin McCourty see time at cornerback for the second straight week? Will veteran newcomer Tarell Brown get more extended action in the back end as he competes for playing time at cornerback? In what should be his longest stretch of playing time this summer will Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler look like a No. 1 cornerback who's in control of the left cornerback job in New England? Will the safety position begin to shake itself out? There are a lot of questions remaining in the back end of the new-look New England defense. It would be nice to feel like some of those questions are somewhat answered at the conclusion of Friday night.

Roster ho! - How many roster spots are really up for grabs in New England heading into Friday night? Not even Belichick could likely give an exact number at this point. But, there are jobs to be won and lost in the next week-plus. Keeping an eye on who is playing when, with whom and for how long will be an important part of analyzing the action in Carolina. Early reps with the starters can be a good thing for guys, especially young players. Late reps with the "backups" late in the game can be a bad thing for a veteran. In many ways the Panthers matchup is a last chance for many to make their mark this summer prior to the far-less-important fourth preseason game. Some guys could be sent packing after Friday night and on some level that result could come based on the game itself. No pressure or anything, guys.

What other things will you be watching for in this preseason trip to Carolina? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Veteran running back James White retired after a solid eight-year career in New England.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Robert Kraft is next in line

After celebrating Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's time to make way for Robert Kraft.

news

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

Who made a strong impression in the first two weeks of Training Camp?

news

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

After an inconsistent start to camp, the Patriots quarterback is seeing progress.

news

Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers

The Patriots defense continues to stand out in training camp.

news

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

After losing a starter in free agency, the Patriots are seeing some new faces make impressions at the cornerback position.

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

Takeaways from each position group through eight Training Camp practices.

news

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Patriots three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour made it official on Saturday with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

The Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

news

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour finally got the call from Canton to enter the Hall of Fame, where he'll join an awaiting collection of Patriot legends.

news

Kid reporter gets inside scoop at Patriots Training Camp

14-year-old Isaac Lebowitz pitched a dream to NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition that turned into a reality.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

New York Giants Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/11: "The players responded well to the competition"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-23 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Press Pass: Players discuss Preseason Opener

Patriots players Myles Bryant, Tre Nixon, Cole Strange, and more address the media on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Matthew Slater on James White 8/11: "He's a true Patriot, but a better human being"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 8/11: "It's a game of inches"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-23 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/11: "I'm very fortunate to be here"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 8/11: "We have a great receiving core"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising