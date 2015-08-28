Patriots-Panthers Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax

Get Brady going! - Tom Brady's playing time this preseason hasn't been very impressive He's had four three-and-outs in five series of action. He's completed just three passes, although he did have a couple others end as bad drops. Regardless, it would be good for all involved to get the first offense going, especially in the expected extended playing time. Like all quarterbacks, Brady is at his best when he's comfortable, in-sync and on the same page with the rest of his offense. Regardless of how long he lasts against the Panthers, improvement from his first two performances of the summer would be nice. It would also be notable if Brady doesn't get as much playing time this week as he has in the past in the third preseason game. Could that be a sign was to what the Patriots are expecting/preparing for in terms of Brady's pending four-game suspension to open the season? As is so often the case, No. 12 will be No. 1 on the list of things to watch for.