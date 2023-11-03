Patriots Place OL Calvin Anderson on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve. Anderson played in six games and started at right tackle in the first two games of the season. He has been inactive for each of the last two games.
Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin
The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve
The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve.
Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott
The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign Malik Cunningham to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed QB Malik Cunningham to the practice squad.
Patriots Release Two Players
The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Malik Cunningham and DL Trey Flowers.
Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves
The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster.
Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed
The New England Patriots announced today that they have released defensive back Ameer Speed.
Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
Patriots Make a Series of Transactions
The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with captain Matthew Slater to get his thoughts on the state of the team. Plus, learn about Mike Gesicki's journey to the NFL. In addition, we go trick-or-treating with Lawrence Guy and his family, and Coach Belichick spotlights Washington's passing game on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.